Houston Airports is first-ever recipient of new World Airport Awards category honoring airport art program

HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Airports was chosen as having the Best Art in the Airport at the 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The win is historic for Houston Airports and the commercial aviation industry. This year the World Airport Awards created a new category, World's Best Art in an Airport. Houston Airports is the first-ever recipient.

Houston Airports receive the World's Best Art in the Airport accolade from Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. (PRNewswire)

"When people travel, they deserve great service and a welcoming passenger experience. Houston Airports has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to deliver the absolute best to all customers," said Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston. "The World's Best Art award demonstrates the thoughtful evolution happening within Houston Airports as it endeavors to enhance its remarkable art program."

At more than 350 pieces, Houston Airports has one of the largest public art collections in the aviation industry. Its appraised value is $28 million. Harmony in the Air, a performing arts program for Houston Airports, provides live musical performances on custom stages across the airport's terminals.

"Houston Airports is relentless in its quest to create a global air service gateway where the magic of flight is celebrated. We've thoughtfully invested in and curated works of art representative of our city and the greater global community we diligently work to serve," said Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "It is an honor to know our unique visual and performing arts experience resonate not only with customers but also with Skytrax. Art is magical, and with imagination and innovation, the magic of art inspires Houston Airports to elevate the airport art experience to new heights."

In June 2020 the City of Houston, the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) and Houston Airports commissioned 10 major permanent works at Bush Airport and William P. Hobby Airport. The project supported local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 MOCA and Houston Airports made its largest one-time airport art acquisition of 74 pieces. Houston Airports is the only airport with an active Artist-in-Residence program.

