Onymos Introduces Features-as-a-Service for React Native Development

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onymos , developer of the world's first Features-as-a-Service platform, today announced the availability of its Features for the React Native framework. Now React Native application developers can take advantage of the benefits offered through the Onymos Features-as-a-Service platform for more rapid creation of high-performance and complex applications.

React Native is one of the most popular development frameworks today, with nearly 40% of application developers using it . This framework combines the best parts of native development with React — a best-in-class JavaScript library for building user interfaces — allowing companies and development teams to build fully native-feeling mobile applications. With Onymos React Native, developers can create this type of application quickly and seamlessly, without the burden of technical debt and maintenance.

"We have been following the growth of React Native for years now and see it as a valuable framework. We've also heard directly from customers and prospects that more of their developers are using it," said Bhavani Vangala, Vice President of Engineering at Onymos. "By offering support for the React Native framework, we can provide more developers and companies with a better, more cost-efficient way to build their applications that not only reduces development times by up to 80% but can help drive innovation at a much higher speed."

The Onymos Features-as-a-Service platform is a pro-code platform that enables companies in various industries — including retail, healthcare, delivery, digital media, and entertainment — to achieve unmatched speed, quality, and value in their application development and innovation. It has over 20 foundational app features, including access, biometrics, chat, data storage, deep links, location, notifications, and payments. These features can be easily added to new or existing applications and include the UI/UX, security, help with compliance requirements, underlying logic that runs on the device, the server-side functions and integrations that process and store data in the cloud, and automatic updates. The Onymos platform also supports many of the other most popular frameworks for web and mobile application development.

For more information on Onymos or its support of React Native, please visit onymos.com .

About Onymos

Onymos is the developer of the world's first Features-as-a-Service platform. Our more than 20 full-stack Onymos Features enable enterprises to build innovative and differentiated apps with unmatched speed, quality, and value. Onymos is trusted by top brands, including Albertsons, CVS, and Walmart. For more information, visit onymos.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

