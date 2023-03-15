Placemakr Announces its Third Nashville Property with Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston

Booking will open for guests via the company's website on March 14th

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a tech-enabled flex-use hospitality and multifamily operator today announced the launch of its third location in Nashville, TN, Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston. This latest property is located in the vibrant and rapidly expanding Wedgewood-Houston area. Placemakr will bring its signature blend of apartment living and hospitality services, like housekeeping and a 24/7 onsite customer support team, to guests and residents at the property. The property will open for booking on March 14th.

The newest property to join the Placemakr portfolio, formerly a Bento Living building, is located at 321 Hart Street in Nashville. It offers 89 furnished apartment-style units for nightly hotel, short-term rental, and long-term furnished housing stays. Guests of this property will have access to an outdoor rooftop terrace with views of Downtown Nashville, a fitness center, meeting spaces, an onsite bodega, a coffee bar, an on-site Pacific-Rim-inspired restaurant, and walkability to Wedgewood-Houston's top attractions

"Nashville is the rare 7-day a week, 365-day a year market for work and leisure travelers," said Will Hu, SVP and Head of Acquisitions at Placemakr. "With consumer demand at an all-time high for home-style stays, we're incredibly excited to offer this type of product to travelers looking to stay or live in the vibrant Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. What Placemakr provides travelers that isn't typically found in a home-style stay is the perks of hospitality services and a 24/7 onsite support team. Our products combine the best of apartment living and hotel services into one amazing experience creating a smarter way to stay."

Known for its lively art scene and monthly "art crawls," Wedgewood-Houston, or WeHo, is a buzzing sector of Nashville just blocks from Downtown. Guests of the new Placemakr property can enjoy many restaurants and bars within walking distance including: E+ROSE Wellness Cafe, Crest Coffee House, Jackalope Brewing Company, The Ranch, Diskin Cider Bar, Earnest Bar & Hideaway, Dozen Bakery and IL Forno. The area also includes Nashville SC's GEODIS Park and flea markets, ensuring that there is convenience and entertainment for every type of guest.

This announcement comes on the heels of another Placemakr property launch in Downtown Columbia Maryland. The company looks forward to continuing to expand its partnerships and footprint this year.

For more information, please visit placemakr.com

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flex-use hospitality and residential operator and real estate investor. Its proprietary tech-enabled operating platform allows the company to blur the line between hospitality and home, delivering the best experiences of both in a single building. Placemakr's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods allow its guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or anywhere in between. Visit placemakr.com to learn more.

Media Contact: placemakr@n6a.com

View original content:

SOURCE Placemakr