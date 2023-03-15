Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

TE Connectivity announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, approved a dividend of $2.36 per share at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 15, 2023. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.59, as follows:

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)
TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

Dividend Payment Details:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year

Payment Date

Record Date

3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

June 2, 2023

May 19, 2023

4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

September 1, 2023

August 18, 2023

1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024

December 1, 2023

November 17, 2023

2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024

March 1, 2024

February 16, 2024

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-approval-of-quarterly-dividends-by-shareholders-at-2023-annual-general-meeting-301773153.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.