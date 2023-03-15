Tundra's market-leading Direct Source Curation and Magnit's Integrated Workforce Management Platform combine to deliver best-in-class candidate experiences.

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tundra, the premier direct source curation provider, and Magnit, the industry-leading integrated workforce management (IWM) platform provider, are working together to create the world's most scalable direct sourcing solution. The partnership enables companies to leverage the power of their brands to attract and grow talent more efficiently through direct sourcing.

Tundra and Magnit Team Up to Revolutionize Direct Sourcing and Improve Access to Top Talent. (CNW Group/Tundra Technical Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Combining the two companies' industry-leading software will help businesses scale direct sourcing programs faster, drive significant cost savings, improve candidate experience metrics, and attract top talent. As Micah Williams, president of Tundra, said, "In a good or bad economy, direct sourcing boosts cost savings, recruitment efficiency, and access to talent, which has undoubtedly influenced its accelerated adoption."

Through this partnership, Tundra and Magnit will provide a total talent solution that streamlines the contractor experience, without the need for alternative channels. Tundra's curation team uses industry-leading direct sourcing technology to engage and deploy applicants more efficiently, providing significant cost and time savings for organizations. Magnit's AI-powered technology platform, best-in-class market intelligence capabilities, and deep payrolling expertise help organizations improve the candidate experience, reduce time-to-fill, and increase access to top talent, saving Magnit customers an average of $10k or more on each direct sourcing engagement.

"Magnit has a 30-year history of building tailored workforce management programs, and our partnership with Tundra will help us keep true to our mission to deliver what's next to organizations and talent," said Ryan Buma, EVP, Growth & Innovation of Magnit. "Bringing together these two powerful portfolios will enable the rapid growth of direct sourcing programs within client organizations, providing them with a critical competitive advantage across evolving hiring markets."

According to Staffing Industry Analysts, 63% of large organizations plan to explore direct sourcing in the next two years. This trend is due to growing economic volatility and the long-term effects of the post-pandemic workplace. The rise of contract and gig opportunities and the expectation of transparent recruitment processes have made direct sourcing a popular choice among sought-after talent.

The Tundra and Magnit partnership represents a first step in the transformation of the industry as the demand for flexible workers grows. The two companies are excited to bring together their experience and expertise to further clients' business objectives through more strategic workforce management.

To learn more about how the partnership will help businesses embrace the evolution of work, visit Tundra's Services Page.

About Tundra

Tundra is a global provider of curation services and recruitment solutions for the world's most recognizable brands. Tundra is widely known for pioneering a cutting-edge approach to Direct Source Curation over a decade ago and is consistently recognized as one of the fastest-growing and largest staffing firms in North America. Last year, Tundra was named the Diversity Champion in staffing by LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.tundratechnical.com.

About Magnit

Magnit™ is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed. magnitglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tundra Technical Solutions