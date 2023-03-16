CGI creates 700 jobs at Lafayette Onshore Delivery Center with hiring continuing in 2023

Community support, regional talent and local partnerships drive ongoing growth at global IT and business consulting firm's Acadiana location

LAFAYETTE, La., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the creation of more than 700 jobs at its U.S. Onshore Delivery Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. The Lafayette Center has provided quality technology employment opportunities for local graduates, former residents looking to return home, and new talent from across the country since its opening in 2014. CGI's skilled and highly motivated workforce in Acadiana supports federal and commercial clients across the nation undertaking critical digital transformation projects.

"In the eight years since CGI announced it would establish a new base of operations in Lafayette, the company has nearly doubled its original estimate of 400 new direct jobs," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. "CGI is a shining example of higher-education partnerships, business assistance programs and specialized workforce training combining to fuel technology sector expansion. The result is a rapidly diversifying state economy that is empowering our citizens with high-paying jobs, new skills and new opportunities for professional and personal success."

"The 700-plus jobs created by CGI have had a transformative impact on the region's economy as we've continued efforts to diversify the local business base. CGI has provided quality employment opportunities for local graduates and new talent from across the country and the world," said Mandi Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "CGI and its employees continue to engage with, and positively impact, the community through their participation and volunteerism with K-12 schools, local non-profits and service organizations, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. I look forward to seeing CGI's positive impact grow in Lafayette and Acadiana for many years as they continue to invest and expand in the community."

CGI continues to fill positions with Acadiana-area talent. Approximately 35 percent of recruits are hired through a college recruiting program, drawing candidates from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and other state institutions. More than 25 percent of CGI's workforce has relocated to Louisiana from out of state, with some former Lafayette residents returning to pursue technology careers after living outside the region. CGI currently lists more than 60 positions open in Lafayette where new payroll has exceeded projections for the eighth straight year, with annual salaries running 28 percent above expectations.

CGI's Lafayette center has not only created hundreds of high-quality jobs but has also forged a close partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Today, that partnership includes CGI's Project Based Learning Program, an initiative that offers real-world learning experiences for UL's Computer Science and Informatics students. Through the program, students are challenged with a business outcome, and must find their own technical solution. At its conclusion, program participants conduct an executive-level presentation demonstrating how a problem was fixed and what benefits were created.

"The continued growth of CGI represents its commitment to being a steadfast and dynamic member of this community, and the University is proud of the partnership it has built with the company. For example, CGI's interdisciplinary Project Based Learning program provides mentorship and a pathway to academic success for our computer science and informatics students," said Dr. Joseph Savoie, President of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. "As CGI continues to expand its workforce, many of these students will join other University graduates who have found professional success with the company. Additional collaborations between the University and CGI have strengthened and advanced our mission of research and innovation and have created extraordinary opportunities – and definite results – for the broader region we are both fortunate to serve."

Through Louisiana's first-ever software developer apprentice program, CGI graduates apprentices who learn tech skills by working alongside experienced IT professionals. Apprentices receive 3-5 months of technical instruction before joining CGI for 12 months of on-the-job training. After completing 2,000 apprenticeship hours, many graduates are given the opportunity to pursue consultant-level positions at CGI.

"Through a productive collaboration with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, innovative partnerships in the community and the unwavering support of local leaders and officials, CGI in Lafayette continues to grow and attract top regional talent," said William LaBar, Vice President, Consulting Services for CGI. "We remain committed not only to job growth in Acadiana, but to building and maintaining a reputation as a great place for local students and professionals to build a fulfilling career."

