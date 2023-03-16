The Dallas Opera Announces 2023/2024 Season featuring World Premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

plus 3 New-to-Dallas Productions, Lawrence Brownlee in Recital, and

Mainstage Livestreams

Subscription Renewals Begin Today

New Subscriptions On Sale Wednesday, April 19

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Opera's 2023/2024 Season was announced today by Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director, and Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director.

The company enters their 66th Mainstage Season with a highly anticipated world premiere production of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and three new-to-Dallas productions: Puccini's Tosca, R. Strauss' Elektra, and Gounod's Romeo and Juliet. The last performance of each will be livestreamed exclusively on www.thedallasopera.TV on a pay-what-you're-able basis with a $9.99 minimum ticket price.

Anticipated annual favorites include the Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital, featuring opera superstar Lawrence Brownlee; The People's Choice Concert, a free, season-opening community concert; Family Shows for all ages; the National Vocal Competition; and The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert.

Crescendo, Dallas Opera's newest membership initiative, heads into its second season and is now accepting current member renewals and new member registrations. The under 45 program's $60 membership includes two complimentary tickets to the 2023/2024 Season, additional ticket discounts, pre-show mixers, special event invitations, and behind-the-scenes access.

"We are thrilled to bring three new-to-Dallas productions and a long-awaited world premiere to our audiences, both near and far, in the 2023/2024 Mainstage Season," said General Director and CEO Ian Derrer. "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is the remarkable true story of a man whose determination leads to one of the most poignant memoirs ever written. We are honored to bring this story to our stage for the first time anywhere. This season also brings a host of exciting Dallas Opera debuts including tenor Joseph Calleja, soprano Golda Shultz, tenor Long Long, and soprano Marjorie Owens."

"In an exciting continuation from last season, we will livestream the last performance of all four mainstage productions," Derrer continued. "Our commitment to bringing world-class opera to audiences, wherever they may be, is as strong as ever. Making these performances available on a pay-what-you're-able basis keeps our artform accessible to all viewers."

The Dallas Opera kicks off the 2023/2024 Mainstage Season with Puccini's high drama Tosca featuring "Honey-tone tenor" (The New York Times) Joseph Calleja in his highly anticipated Dallas Opera debut. Calleja is joined by the "impressive" (Das Opernglas) Ewa Płonka as the lovelorn Tosca and Cardiff Singer of the World Gihoon Kim, in his Dallas Opera debut, as the conniving Scarpia. The production from Cincinnati Opera has original direction from Jose Maria Condemi and is directed by Andrew Nienaber, in his company debut, with set and costume design by Robert Perdziola. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus. (October 13, 15(m), 18, and 21 (also livestreamed), 2023.)

The world premiere Dallas Opera production of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly takes to the Winspear Opera House stage with a powerhouse cast led by Grammy Award-winner Lucas Meachem as Jean-Dominique Bauby. Composed by Joby Talbot (Everest) to a libretto by Gene Scheer (Moby-Dick, Everest) and directed by Leonard Foglia (Moby-Dick, Everest), Jean-Dominique's true story of strength, determination, and the desire for connection comes to life. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, tenor Richard Croft, soprano Deanna Breiwick, bass Kevin Burdette, soprano Andriana Chuchman, and tenor Andrew Bidlack lend their voices to those closest to Bauby. Based on his imaginative and poignant memoir, this world premiere will draw you in from the first note. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra. (November 3, 5(m), 8, and 11 (also livestreamed), 2023.)

"To conduct a world premiere production as inspiring as The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is an extraordinary and rare opportunity," said Music Director Emmanuel Villaume. "It is important to offer our audiences new and exciting pieces, while also remembering the music we know and love. I find it just as thrilling to revisit those productions, as I do immersing myself into a new score. This season has it all and we cannot wait to make music in the Winspear once again."

R. Strauss' thrilling Elektra returns to The Dallas Opera for only the second time in company history, last performed over 25 years ago. "Fast-rising American soprano" (Opera News) and Dallas Opera's 2002 Vocal Competition winner Marjorie Owens makes her Dallas Opera debut in the iconic title role, and "operatic superstar" (USA Today) Denyce Graves makes her highly anticipated role debut as Elektra's murderous mother, Klytämnestra. Soprano Angela Meade joins the starry cast as Chrysothemis, as well as Alfred Walker, in his Dallas Opera debut, as Orest, and Dallas Opera favorite Clifton Forbis as Aegisth. This production from Lyric Opera of Chicago has original direction from Sir David McVicar and is directed by Nick Sandys, in his company debut, with set and costume designs by John Macfarlane. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus. (February 9, 11(m), 14, and 17 (also livestreamed), 2024.)

A love story for the ages, Gounod's Romeo and Juliet features two of the biggest Dallas Opera debuts this season: tenor Long Long brings "a voice one could happily listen to all day" (Seen and Heard International) to the lovestruck Romeo with "silky tone" (The New York Times) soprano Golda Schultz, fresh off a triumph at the Metropolitan Opera, as Juliet. Opera legend Donnie Ray Albert returns to The Dallas Opera as Lord Capulet in this new-to-Dallas co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera. Nicole Paiement, the Martha R. and Preston A. Peak Principal Guest Conductor, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and Romain Gilbert directs, in his Dallas Opera debut. (March 1, 3(m), 6, and 9 (also livestreamed), 2024.)

Kick off the season with The Dallas Opera's annual FREE People's Choice Concert on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:30pm, at the Winspear Opera House. Ticket registration will be announced closer to the date.

Family Shows are back! These special performances are designed for audiences aged 3 and up and are sung in English. Both shows are under 60 minutes (with no intermission!) and all seating is general admission at the Winspear Opera House. Join us in the fall and spring of the 2023/2024 Season for afternoon performances of The Billy Goats Gruff, performed with piano accompaniment (October 14, 2023, and March 10, 2024), and Pépito, performed with The Dallas Opera Orchestra (November 12, 2023, and March 2, 2024.)

The audience favorite Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital returns to the Moody Performance Hall on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00pm, and will feature international star tenor Lawrence Brownlee. As one of "the finest, most sky-scraping bel canto tenors," (The New York Times) Brownlee's first appearance with the company is sure to captivate from beginning to end. Brownlee will be accompanied by renowned pianist Myra Huang.

The opera world's most brilliant young conductors take the podium on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:30pm, for an evening of opera selections featuring The Dallas Opera Orchestra at The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert. Dallas Opera's Hart Institute, launched in 2015, is an artistic and leadership program that builds and advances the careers of women conductors with the talent and drive to pursue major positions with opera companies worldwide. The only program of its kind in the world, the institute seeks to address the extreme gender imbalance of leadership on the podium.

The National Vocal Competition sees its return as the search continues for the best-of-the-best young talent from across the country. Finalists, accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra, will compete on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7:30pm, on the Winspear Opera House stage for a chance to be discovered and win cash prizes.

Subscription renewals for the 2023/2024 Season are available now with new subscriptions available starting Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Subscription packages start at $89 for all four operas, with family shows and the Titus Recital available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023.

THE DALLAS OPERA'S 2023/2024 SEASON

FREE!

The People's Choice Concert

PERFORMANCE DATE

Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:30pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Tosca by Giacomo Puccini

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Production from Cincinnati Opera

Sung in Italian with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, October 13, 2023, at 8:00pm (The Linda and Mitch Hart Opening Night Performance)

Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 2:00pm

Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Tosca

Ewa Płonka Original Director

Jose Maria Condemi





Cavaradossi

Joseph Calleja* Revival Director

Andrew Nienaber*





Scarpia

Gihoon Kim*

Set & Costume Designer

Robert Perdziola





Sacristan

Darren Drone* Lighting Designer

Thomas Hase





Spoletta

Thomas Cilluffo*





Angelotti

Andrew Potter*





Sciarrone

Prosper Makhanya



________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Family Opera

The Billy Goats Gruff

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, and Gioachino Rossini

Sung in English and performed with piano accompaniment

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2:00pm

Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2:00pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WORLD PREMIERE

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly composed by Joby Talbot to a libretto by Gene Scheer

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra

A new production from The Dallas Opera

Sung in English with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, November 3, 2023, at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00pm

Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Jean-Dominique Bauby

Lucas Meachem

Director

Leonard Foglia



Abbe Faria

Richard Croft Set & Projection Designer

Elaine McCarthy



Sylvie

Sasha Cooke

Costume Designer

David Woolard



Claude

Deanna Breiwick Lighting Designer

Russell Champa



Papinou

Kevin Burdette





Sandrine/Mercedes

Andriana Chuchman





Doctor

Andrew Bidlack



________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Family Opera

Pépito by Jacques Offenbach

Based on the integral edition of the opera by Michael Kaye

Sung in English and performed with The Dallas Opera Orchestra

PERFORMANCE DATES

Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 2:00pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital

Lawrence Brownlee, Tenor

Myra Huang, Pianist

PERFORMANCE DATE

Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00pm

Moody Performance Hall

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert

PERFORMANCE DATE

Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:30pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Elektra by Richard Strauss

Emmanuel Villaume, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Production from Lyric Opera of Chicago

Sung in German with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2:00pm

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Elektra

Marjorie Owens* Original Director

Sir David McVicar



Chrysothemis

Angela Meade Revival Director

Nick Sandys*



Klytämnestra

Denyce Graves Set & Costume Designer

John Macfarlane*



Orest

Alfred Walker*





Aegisth

Clifton Forbis





The Overseer

Alexandra Loutsion*





Tutor of Orest

Kyle Albertson*





First Maidservant

Gretchen Krupp*





Second Maidservant

Kristen Choi





Third Maidservant

Lindsay Kate Brown





Fourth Maidservant

Laura Wilde





Fifth Maidservant

Meghan Kasanders*





The Confidant

Jocelyn Hansen





The Trainbearer

Megan Moore*





A Young Servant

Jordan Hammons*





An Old Servant

Allen Michael Jones*



________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Romeo and Juliet by Charles Gounod

Nicole Paiement, conductor

The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera

Sung in French with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2:00pm

Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Romeo

Long Long* Director

Romain Gilbert*



Juliet

Golda Schultz* Original Set Designer

John Conklin



Friar Laurence

Raymond Aceto Co-set Designer

Julia Noulin-Mérat*



Stephano

Emily Sierra*

Costume Designer

Gregory Gale*



Mercutio

Eugene Villanueva*

Lighting Designer

Thomas Hase



Benvolio

Nathan Bowles*





Gertrude

Claudia Chapa*





Lord Capulet

Donnie Ray Albert





Tybalt

Andrew Turner*





Count Paris

Erik Earl Larson





Gregorio

Navasard Hakobyan*





Duke of Verona

Kevin Thompson*



________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

National Vocal Competition

PERFORMANCE DATE

Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7:30pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All performances take place at the Winspear Opera House unless noted.

*The Dallas Opera debut

Programs and artists subject to change

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2023/2024 Season Sponsor: Mary Anne Cree, in memory of Rosine Smith Sammons

The Dallas Opera is supported, in part, by funds from:

the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture; the Texas Commission on the Arts;

and the National Endowment for the Arts.

American Airlines is the official airline of The Dallas Opera.

Lexus is the official vehicle of The Dallas Opera.

Advertising support from The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

Photo: Lucas Meachem as Jean-Dominique Bauby by Joe Mazza/BRAVELUX

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About The Dallas Opera

One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar. The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, TDO Network, free public simulcasts, acclaimed art song recitals, the national vocal competition, special concerts, and outstanding family and award-winning education programs. TDO's home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.

