Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Owned Brands Net Sales up 32.1% for 2022 Compared to Last Year
2022 Gross Margin Up 400 Basis Points over 2019 as Brand Building Strategy Takes Hold
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months and year ended January 28, 2023.
Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our 2022 results clearly showcase the power and success of our brand building strategy with our Owned Brands growing over 32% to last year while delivering gross margins 400 basis points higher than those we saw in 2019. These results showcase the successful execution of our strategy. I am incredibly proud of our team and their tireless efforts, and I am excited about what lies ahead for Designer Brands."
Doug Howe, President of DSW and incoming Chief Executive Officer, added, "Looking ahead, we are confident in the strength of our business as we work to integrate new and recognizable names into the Designer Brands family, including Keds, Le Tigre, Topo Athletic, and Hush Puppies. Although we are navigating through a volatile environment, we are well-positioned to offer great value and a diverse assortment of product to our customers as we head into 2023. We will continue to be prudent in managing our expenses and inventory and drive growth in our portfolio of increasingly diversified Owned Brands."
Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2021)
- Net sales decreased 7.5% to $760.5 million.
- Comparable sales decreased by 5.5%.
- Gross profit decreased to $222.0 million versus $254.2 million last year, and gross margin was 29.2% as compared to 30.9% last year.
- Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $45.1 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.66, including net benefits of $0.59 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, partially offset by restructuring and termination costs and CEO transition costs.
- Adjusted net income was $4.7 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.07.
Full Year Operating Results (unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2021)
- Net sales increased 3.7% to $3.3 billion.
- Comparable sales increased by 4.4%.
- Gross profit was flat to last year at $1.1 billion, and gross margin was 32.6% as compared to 33.4% last year.
- Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $162.7 million, or diluted EPS of $2.26, including net benefits of $0.41 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, partially offset by the loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs, restructuring and termination costs, CEO transition costs, and impairment charges.
- Adjusted net income was $133.7 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $1.85.
Liquidity Highlights
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $58.8 million at the end of 2022, compared to $72.7 million at the end of 2021, with $243.9 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $281.0 million at the end of 2022 compared to $225.5 million at the end of 2021.
- The Company ended the year with inventories of $605.7 million compared to $586.4 million at the end of 2021.
Return to Shareholders
• For the year ended January 28, 2023, we repurchased 10.7 million Class A common shares (14.6% of Class A and Class B common shares at the beginning of the fiscal year) at an aggregate cost of $147.5 million, with $187.4 million of Class A common shares that remain authorized under the program as of January 28, 2023.
• A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.
Store Openings and Closings
During the fourth quarter of 2022, we closed three stores in the U.S. with no changes to the store count in Canada, resulting in a total of 501 U.S. stores and 138 Canadian stores at the end of 2022.
Outlook for 2023
The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2023:
Metric
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
Net Sales:
Designer Brands net sales growth, excluding Keds
Down mid-single digits
Incremental net sales from Keds acquisition
$75.0 million to $85.0 million
Diluted EPS:
Designer Brands, excluding Keds
$1.65 - $1.75
Contribution from Keds acquisition
~$0.00
About Designer Brands
Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise. Through its portfolio of world-class owned brands, led by the industry-setting Vince Camuto brand, Designer Brands delivers on-trend footwear and accessories through its robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure, featuring a billion-dollar digital commerce business and nearly 650 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Its retailing operations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company banners deliver current, in-line footwear and accessories from most of the largest national brands in the industry and hold leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kid's in the U.S. and Canada. Designer Brands also distributes its owned brands through select wholesale relationships while leveraging its design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is also committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting our global community and the health of our planet through donating more than six million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Net Sales
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 648,314
84.1 %
$ 716,347
84.0 %
$ (68,033)
(9.5) %
Canada Retail
66,353
8.6 %
61,828
7.3 %
4,525
7.3 %
Brand Portfolio
56,450
7.3 %
74,149
8.7 %
(17,699)
(23.9) %
Total segment net sales
771,117
100.0 %
852,324
100.0 %
(81,207)
(9.5) %
Elimination of intersegment net sales
(10,571)
(29,698)
19,127
(64.4) %
Consolidated net sales
$ 760,546
$ 822,626
$ (62,080)
(7.5) %
Twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 2,791,513
82.0 %
$ 2,769,706
84.2 %
$ 21,807
0.8 %
Canada Retail
283,241
8.3 %
234,809
7.1 %
48,432
20.6 %
Brand Portfolio
327,715
9.7 %
286,024
8.7 %
41,691
14.6 %
Total segment net sales
3,402,469
100.0 %
3,290,539
100.0 %
111,930
3.4 %
Elimination of intersegment net sales
(87,041)
(93,956)
6,915
(7.4) %
Consolidated net sales
$ 3,315,428
$ 3,196,583
$ 118,845
3.7 %
Net Sales by Brand Category
(in thousands)
U.S. Retail
Canada
Brand
Eliminations
Consolidated
Three months ended January 28, 2023
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 129,398
$ —
$ 13,710
$ —
$ 143,108
External customer wholesale and commission income
—
—
32,169
—
32,169
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
10,571
(10,571)
—
Total Owned Brands
129,398
—
56,450
(10,571)
175,277
National brands
518,916
—
—
—
518,916
Canada Retail(2)
—
66,353
—
—
66,353
Total net sales
$ 648,314
$ 66,353
$ 56,450
$ (10,571)
$ 760,546
Three months ended January 29, 2022
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 121,278
$ —
$ 9,260
$ —
$ 130,538
External customer wholesale and commission income
—
—
35,191
—
35,191
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
29,698
(29,698)
—
Total Owned Brands
121,278
—
74,149
(29,698)
165,729
National brands
595,069
—
—
—
595,069
Canada Retail(2)
—
61,828
—
—
61,828
Total net sales
$ 716,347
$ 61,828
$ 74,149
$ (29,698)
$ 822,626
Twelve months ended January 28, 2023
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 569,741
$ —
$ 37,840
$ —
$ 607,581
External customer wholesale and commission income
—
—
202,834
—
202,834
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
87,041
(87,041)
—
Total Owned Brands
569,741
—
327,715
(87,041)
810,415
National brands
2,221,772
—
—
—
2,221,772
Canada Retail(2)
—
283,241
—
—
283,241
Total net sales
$ 2,791,513
$ 283,241
$ 327,715
$ (87,041)
$ 3,315,428
Twelve months ended January 29, 2022
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 421,398
$ —
$ 27,876
$ —
$ 449,274
External customer wholesale and commission income
—
—
164,192
—
164,192
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
93,956
(93,956)
—
Total Owned Brands
421,398
—
286,024
(93,956)
613,466
National brands
2,348,308
—
—
—
2,348,308
Canada Retail(2)
—
234,809
—
—
234,809
Total net sales
$ 2,769,706
$ 234,809
$ 286,024
$ (93,956)
$ 3,196,583
(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements.
(2) We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.
Comparable Sales
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Change in comparable sales:
U.S. Retail segment
(8.1) %
36.3 %
2.0 %
55.0 %
Canada Retail segment
15.9 %
42.3 %
28.8 %
20.1 %
Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel
44.4 %
50.9 %
34.5 %
30.9 %
Total
(5.5) %
36.9 %
4.4 %
51.6 %
Store Count
(square footage in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Number of
Square
Number of
Square
U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores
501
10,092
508
10,308
Canada Retail segment:
The Shoe Company stores
113
596
115
607
DSW stores
25
496
25
496
138
1,092
140
1,103
Total number of stores
639
11,184
648
11,411
Gross Profit
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 188,315
29.0 %
$ 225,490
31.5 %
$ (37,175)
(16.5) %
(250)
Canada Retail
17,976
27.1 %
18,537
30.0 %
(561)
(3.0) %
(290)
Brand Portfolio
12,031
21.3 %
13,986
18.9 %
(1,955)
(14.0) %
240
Total segment gross profit
218,322
28.3 %
258,013
30.3 %
(39,691)
(15.4) %
(200)
Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit
3,669
(3,785)
7,454
Consolidated gross profit
$ 221,991
29.2 %
$ 254,228
30.9 %
$ (32,237)
(12.7) %
(170)
Twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 904,583
32.4 %
$ 933,555
33.7 %
$ (28,972)
(3.1) %
(130)
Canada Retail
99,121
35.0 %
76,728
32.7 %
22,393
29.2 %
230
Brand Portfolio
72,006
22.0 %
66,774
23.3 %
5,232
7.8 %
(130)
Total segment gross profit
1,075,710
31.6 %
1,077,057
32.7 %
(1,347)
(0.1) %
(110)
Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit
3,515
(8,420)
11,935
Consolidated gross profit
$ 1,079,225
32.6 %
$ 1,068,637
33.4 %
$ 10,588
1.0 %
(80)
Intersegment Eliminations
Three months ended
(in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:
Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (10,571)
$ (29,698)
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
6,085
18,447
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period
8,155
7,466
$ 3,669
$ (3,785)
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:
Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (87,041)
$ (93,956)
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
58,234
62,039
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period
32,322
23,497
$ 3,515
$ (8,420)
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Net sales
$ 760,546
$ 822,626
$ 3,315,428
$ 3,196,583
Cost of sales
(538,555)
(568,398)
(2,236,203)
(2,127,946)
Gross profit
221,991
254,228
1,079,225
1,068,637
Operating expenses
(222,034)
(233,574)
(896,382)
(870,682)
Income from equity investments
2,194
2,388
8,864
8,986
Impairment charges
(80)
(546)
(4,317)
(1,720)
Operating profit
2,071
22,496
187,390
205,221
Interest expense, net
(4,344)
(7,537)
(14,874)
(32,129)
Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs
—
—
(12,862)
—
Non-operating expenses, net
(21)
(801)
(130)
(67)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,294)
14,158
159,524
173,025
Income tax benefit (provision)
47,394
253
3,142
(18,544)
Net income
45,100
14,411
162,666
154,481
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
10
—
10
—
Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ 45,110
$ 14,411
$ 162,676
$ 154,481
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ 0.66
$ 0.19
$ 2.26
$ 2.00
Weighted average diluted shares
67,922
77,549
72,101
77,268
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 58,766
$ 72,691
Receivables, net
77,763
199,826
Inventories
605,652
586,429
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47,750
55,270
Total current assets
789,931
914,216
Property and equipment, net
235,430
256,786
Operating lease assets
700,373
647,221
Goodwill
97,115
93,655
Intangible assets, net
31,866
15,527
Deferred tax assets
48,285
356
Equity investments
63,820
55,578
Other assets
42,798
31,295
Total assets
$ 2,009,618
$ 2,014,634
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 255,364
$ 340,877
Accrued expenses
190,676
215,812
Current operating lease liabilities
190,086
202,228
Total current liabilities
636,126
758,917
Long-term debt
281,035
225,536
Non-current operating lease liabilities
631,412
593,429
Other non-current liabilities
24,989
24,356
Total liabilities
1,573,562
1,602,238
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
3,155
—
Total shareholders' equity
432,901
412,396
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity
$ 2,009,618
$ 2,014,634
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Operating expenses
$ (222,034)
$ (233,574)
$ (896,382)
$ (870,682)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
3,750
—
3,750
—
Restructuring and termination costs
6,989
1,153
9,445
3,989
Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs
2,247
—
2,647
3,226
Total non-GAAP adjustments
12,986
1,153
15,842
7,215
Adjusted operating expenses
$ (209,048)
$ (232,421)
$ (880,540)
$ (863,467)
Operating profit
$ 2,071
$ 22,496
$ 187,390
$ 205,221
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
3,750
—
3,750
—
Restructuring and termination costs
6,989
1,153
9,445
3,989
Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs
2,247
—
2,647
3,226
Impairment charges
80
546
4,317
1,720
Total non-GAAP adjustments
13,066
1,699
20,159
8,935
Adjusted operating profit
$ 15,137
$ 24,195
$ 207,549
$ 214,156
Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ 45,110
$ 14,411
$ 162,676
$ 154,481
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
3,750
—
3,750
—
Restructuring and termination costs
6,989
1,153
9,445
3,989
Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs
2,247
—
2,647
3,226
Impairment charges
80
546
4,317
1,720
Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs
—
—
12,862
—
Foreign currency transaction losses
21
801
130
67
Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect
13,087
2,500
33,151
9,002
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,428)
(672)
(6,513)
(2,291)
Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets
(52,089)
(4,500)
(55,654)
(29,950)
Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax
(40,430)
(2,672)
(29,016)
(23,239)
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(10)
—
(10)
—
Adjusted net income
$ 4,670
$ 11,739
$ 133,650
$ 131,242
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.66
$ 0.19
$ 2.26
$ 2.00
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.15
$ 1.85
$ 1.70
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and termination costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction losses; (7) the net tax impact of such items; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9) net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.
Comparable Sales Performance Metric
We consider the change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important indicator of the performance of our retail and direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the fiscal year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include stores temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as management continues to believe that this metric is meaningful to monitor our performance. Comparable sales also include e-commerce sales. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site www.vincecamuto.com. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.
