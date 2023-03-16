Digital Turbine Launches GamesHub with UScellular, Delivering Users a Highly Curated Environment for Premium App Discovery

GamesHub is part of DT Hub, Digital Turbine's alternative mobile growth suite

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (Nasdaq: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced the launch of its new GamesHub on UScellular, the fourth-largest full service wireless carrier in the country. GamesHub is a highly curated environment for premium app discovery designed to drive recurring, long-lasting engagement by users.

GamesHub is part of DT Hub , Digital Turbine's alternative mobile growth suite. Now available for UScellular users, GamesHub enables mobile carriers to create an engaging, end-to-end store-like experience for their mobile gaming audiences, and unlocks a scalable alternative growth opportunity for app developers seeking to engage US audiences.

Built on Digital Turbine's decade-long experience in alternative app distribution, GamesHub empowers carriers to play a key role in the future growth of the mobile app ecosystem by offering their subscribers simplified access to a large, curated selection of mobile games, including premium games from hundreds of top gaming publishers already working with Digital Turbine today, all in a highly personalized and engaging user experience.

The seamless experience includes curated app and content recommendation, paired with direct-to-device install capability, resulting in a customized, engaging environment that unlocks new revenue growth via in-app purchases. New content and titles are added regularly and made accessible to users via special features, exclusive discounts, promotions,and loyalty programs.

"GamesHub represents a tremendous opportunity for all carriers to offer their users a curated, high-quality app discovery experience that they'll love," said Matt Tubergen, EVP of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development at Digital Turbine at Digital Turbine. "With GamesHub, carriers can leverage our deep expertise in app distribution and monetization to create an engaging, end-to-end store-like experience that drives revenue growth and long-lasting user engagement. We're thrilled to power GamesHub on UScellular devices and look forward to continuing to work with UScellular and other leading carriers to unlock an alternative path for mobile app growth."

"We are excited to work with Digital Turbine to enhance our customers' app experience" said Tiffany Cannon, Director of Marketing Enablement and Delivery at UScellular.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. www.digitalturbine.com

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

