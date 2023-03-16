Line of premium quality perfumes redefines category at retail with accessible price points

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maesa Group has proudly unveiled their newest launch, Fine'ry, a line of luxury-inspired perfumes redefining the fine fragrances category, exclusively at Target.

Maesa Group Launches Exclusive Luxury-Inspired Fragrance Collection, Fine'ry

Positioned to disrupt the category at mass with a coveted, boutique fragrance experience, Fine'ry is inspired by some of the most beloved perfume icons in the industry. The collection is a diverse range of fragrances that offer unique and memorable scent experiences curated by the world's top perfumers, without the designer mark ups. Each scent is created with the highest-quality ingredients and guarantees a long-lasting wear, for under $30. The formulas are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens and phthalates.

"Fine fragrance should be an attainable luxury for everyone," says Dana Steinfeld, SVP of Marketing & Product Development. "We were inspired to democratize the category and open up the world of artisanal fragrances. In collaboration with renowned master perfumers, our team designed sophisticated signature scents that are elegant, minimal, and luxurious from the inside out for a fraction of the cost."

With a deep appreciation that everyone "deserves to feel fine," Fine'ry draws inspiration from highly coveted luxury fragrances to create sensorial moments that lead to memorable fragrance stories.

The product offerings include a versatile range of eau de parfums, body mists, and a discovery set. Fine'ry retails from $14.99 - $27.99 and can be found in Target stores nationally, as well as online at www.target.com. For more information, follow the brand at @fineryfragrance on Instagram and TikTok.

About Fine'ry:

Discover the world of Fine'ry, a brand founded and rooted in the craft of fine perfumery. We take inspiration from the legendary fragrances that have shaped the history of perfume, to craft unique scent experiences, and make them accessible to all.

About Maesa:

Maesa creates and manufactures exclusive beauty products. By combining creativity, entrepreneurial vision and proprietary resources, Maesa designs, develops and manufactures private label and exclusive brands for retailers as well as packaging and turnkey products for beauty brands. With expertise in branding and design, engineering, product development, manufacturing and logistics, Maesa specializes in fine fragrances, color cosmetics, personal care, home fragrance as well as primary and secondary packaging. Founded in 1997, Maesa has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Hong Kong and employs over 250 team members worldwide. More information can be found at www.maesa.com.

