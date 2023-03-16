Unbox Robotics launches UnboxSort in the US market as part of its global outreach

The India-based robotics company aims to revolutionise intralogistics through efficient package sorting and order consolidation

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbox Robotics , a global plug & play robotics technology company for intralogistics, plans to expand its footprint in the international markets starting with the United States. With proven success within the domestic 3PL industry, the company is looking to make its tech available to meet the current demand for innovative plug & play automation solutions in the US.

Unbox Robotics currently supports several leading e-commerce, retail and logistics companies across the globe to automate their fulfilment operations through its UnboxSort system. By vertically sorting parcels, the system helps customers achieve 3x productivity, sorting accuracy of 99.99% and space efficiency of 50 to 70%.

The company announced that it is showcasing its breakthrough intralogistics automation technology at ProMat 2023 happening in Chicago from March 20-23 at booth N9513 and kicking off its entry into the US market.

Commenting on the upcoming showcase, Pramod Ghadge , Co-Founder & CEO of Unbox Robotics, said, "We are excited to present our revolutionary parcel sorting & order consolidation robotics tech, UnboxSort at ProMat 2023 and demonstrate its benefits for companies of all sizes seeking automation. Powered by a swarm intelligence-based sorting mechanism, the UnboxSort system empowers customers to process parcel sortation efficiently and helps them scale up their operations and transition to Industry 4.0 with ease. Our participation at this industry event is our commitment to expand Unbox Robotics' footprint in the international markets in the coming months."

Pramod added, "The system can be installed in less than two weeks and can sort items/parcels ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 per hour on demand, making it valuable for both small e-commerce startups to large multinational corporations."

Unbox Robotics is backed by reputed global investors from US, India, UK and Singapore. Unbox Robotics has also been recognised as a sample vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Mobile Robots and Drones, the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies and the 2022 Gartner® report for 'Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Smart Robots and Drones' and has also won several awards globally.

