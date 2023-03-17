Brook + Whittle to install first HP Indigo V12 digital press in US

GUILFORD, Conn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, a leader in sustainable packaging, complex decoration, and digital printing, is proud to announce the installation of the first HP Indigo V12 digital press in the United States. This installation will bolster Brook + Whittle's digital print platform, delivering value to customers through industry-leading turn times, supply chain agility, and label customization — now at flexo printing speeds.

The HP Indigo V12 digital press brings digital agility to volume currently printed on flexo presses. The V12 allows quick setup with little waste, on-the-fly graphics changes, and variable data printing — all while printing at 400 feet per minute. By eliminating the traditional break-even point between flexo and digital, a single V12 can replace 2 or 3 flexo presses.

"We're excited about this next step in our digital journey and the value this press brings to our customers. HP Indigo is a great partner, and together we are shaping the future of printing," says Jeremy Letterman, Chief Operations Officer at Brook + Whittle. "We have a longstanding partnership with HP Indigo and our Hamilton, Ohio facility has been an HP Beta site since 2006. This latest investment continues Brook + Whittle's legacy as an early technology adopter and print process innovator as we drive digitalization in the label industry."

"The speed and decoration capabilities of the new press opens digital printing to a much wider market and a new set of customers that require longer runs but want all the flexibility digital brings. For the Brook + Whittle customer it means: HP Indigo quality for mid to longer run lengths, faster delivery, fast response to design changes, no limit in number of SKUs, and more sustainable production," says Fernando Alperowitch, General Manager, Industrial Print GTM, Americas at HP.

