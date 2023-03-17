RADOM CORPORATION HIGHLIGHTS MICAP™-OES 1000 AT PITTCON BOOTH #1925

MICAP-OES 1000 THE WORLD'S SMALLEST, FASTEST, LOWEST CARBON FOOTPRINT, AND MOST COST-EFFECTIVE OPTICAL EMISSION SPECTROMETER FOR METALS ANALYSES

PEWAUKEE, Wis., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radom Corporation (Radom) a global leader in advanced plasma technology today announced its participation at Pittcon Conference and Exposition (Pittcon) Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA from March 18-22, booth #1925. Radom will be displaying the smallest, fastest, lowest carbon footprint, and most cost-efficient ICP, MICAP-OES 1000 (microwave inductively coupled atmospheric plasma – optical emissions spectrometer).

MICAP-OES 1000 and RIS Microwave Inductively Coupled Atmospheric Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometer and Radom Intuitive Software (PRNewswire)

This innovative nitrogen-based plasma atomic spectroscopy instrument replaces the traditional argon-generated plasma technology. Cerawave™, the core of MICAP-OES 1000 technology, harnesses RF energy supplying powerful and sustainable inductively coupled plasma, allowing MICAP-OES 1000 to achieve outstanding metal analysis results in all matrix types. This technology knows no bounds to liquid sample matrices.

Roman Bensen, Chief Executive Officer of Radom said; "Radom's goal is to detoxify the Earth through Cerawave™, our state-of-the-art technology. We have listened to the needs of spectroscopy customers and our leading product, MICAP-OES 1000, allows significant cost savings, requires no chiller, lowers carbon dioxide emissions, offering exceptional analytical results and can be used in remote environments globally."

Stop by Radom's booth #1925 to learn more about MICAP-OES 1000 its applications and applications notes.

About Radom

Radom Corporation is a global leader in advanced plasma technologies. Radom develops and commercializes sustainable and innovative plasma solutions for industries in analytical instrumentation, organic fertilizer, clean tech, and hydrogen generation. Our products and instruments lead to safer processes, faster performance, and reduction of pollution with the promise of detoxifying the Earth.

Website: radomcorp.com

