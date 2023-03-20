Dorel Juvenile Group Introduces All-New Cosco Kids™ Brand

A family of high-quality, affordable products that fit the needs of modern, multigenerational families

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, is thrilled to introduce Cosco Kids™, formerly known as Cosco. The aim of the rebrand is to better reflect the needs and values of modern families through a new brand identity, purpose, and refreshed product offering, including high chairs, car seats, play yards, bassinets, stationary activity centers, and strollers.

Cosco Kids' new platform ("Together, we're the village.") honors the reality of parenting and celebrates parents and their extensive support networks made up of grandparents, aunts and uncles, neighbors, friends, babysitters, and siblings. The intent is to shine a light on the constantly moving and ever-adaptable nature of the village and the need for primary and secondary products that can keep up. The new brand identity comes to life through a vibrant, energizing color palette; relatable iconography; playful messaging; and a warm, welcoming, inclusive tone intended to match the energy and realness of modern families across all touchpoints.

"We know firsthand that it takes a village to raise a family and we appreciate the vital role that each member of the village plays," says Cathy Carter, President, North America at Dorel Juvenile Group. "Cosco Kids aims to provide families with thoughtfully designed, affordable baby-gear essentials to help parents keep their village in motion, because an easy-to-fold high chair, spare bassinet, or second car seat can make the care transition that much easier for already busy families. We're thrilled that the refresh has breathed new life into an existing brand in such a fun, invigorating way, and are excited to share these products with families who can enjoy using them as much as we enjoyed creating them."

From strollers that collapse with just one hand to effortlessly convertible car seats, Cosco Kids makes essentials that are designed with caregivers in mind, are easy to use, and priced at a great value.

Available in two stylish new fashions, Cosco Kids products can be found at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other popular online and in-store retailers. The Organic Waves fashion is widely available and the Rainbow fashion is exclusive to Amazon only.

Simple Fold™ Adjustable High Chair ( $79.99 USD )

The Simple Fold Adjustable High Chair folds flat and stands on its own, making it easy to store or take on the go; features an adjustable footrest; and reclines to accommodate your growing child. A three-position adjustable tray with built-in cup holder makes mealtime a breeze, and clean-up is quick and easy thanks to a wipeable seat pad.

Simple Fold™ Compact Stroller ( $84.99 USD )

The Simple Fold Compact Stroller easily folds with one hand and stands on its own. It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry. It also has an extra-large storage basket for accessories, adjustable recline, and a 5-point harness system to keep kids safe and comfortable while on the go.

Rocking Bassinet with Play Yard ( $99.99 USD )

The Rocking Bassinet with Play Yard can be used as either a bassinet or play yard, with two modes of use so you can gently calm your baby using the rocking mode or secure your baby in place with stationary mode. It folds compactly and fits in a carry bag for easy, on-the-go use and offers a zip-on infant bassinet and storage compartment for accessories. The Rocking Bassinet with Play Yard offers a padded floor mat and three mesh sides for extra comfort and air flow.

Rocking Bassinet with Play Yard DLX ( $119.99 USD )

The Rocking Bassinet with Play Yard DLX can be used as either a bassinet or play yard, with two modes of use so you can gently calm your baby using the rocking mode or secure your baby in place with stationary mode. It folds compactly and fits in a carry bag for easy, on-the-go use and offers a zip-on infant bassinet and large, removable storage compartment with ample room for accessories. The Rocking Bassinet with Play Yard DLX offers a padded floor mat and three mesh sides for extra comfort and air flow.

Play-in-Place Activity Center ( $79.99 USD )

The Play-in-Place Activity Center features six interactive toys, including a detachable electronic keyboard with lights and sounds, a 360° rotating seat, and three-position height adjustment.

Sleepaway Bassinet ( $79.99USD )

The Sleepaway Bassinet features breathable mesh sides to provide increased air flow and keep baby cooler and is easy to transport, set up, or move from room to room.

Topside No Back Booster ( $22.99 USD )

The Topside No Back Booster keeps kids properly positioned in the car and offers an extra-plush pad for comfort.

Finale DX 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat ( $79.99 USD )

The Finale DX 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat is ideal for growing families or car pools and is lightweight and easy to move from car to car. A dishwasher-safe, detachable cup holder can be used on either side of the seat, and with machine-washable and dryable fabric, snack time is an easy clean-up.

For more information, visit safety1st.com/us-en/coscokids and follow the brand on Instagram at @coscokids.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bebeconfort, Cosco Kids, and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in facilities located in 22 countries worldwide.

