Nuance and Microsoft Announce the First Fully AI-Automated Clinical Documentation Application for Healthcare

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications , Inc., a Microsoft Company, today announced Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX™) Express, a workflow-integrated, fully automated clinical documentation application that is the first to combine proven conversational and ambient AI with OpenAI's newest and most capable model, GPT-4. Extending the proven Dragon Medical portfolio of solutions and building on the market-leading DAX ambient solution launched in 2020, DAX Express is the next milestone in Nuance's long-standing mission to reduce administrative burden and empower clinicians to spend more time taking care of patients and less time on paperwork. DAX Express makes available world-class AI to more than 550,000 Dragon Medical users, is enhanced by GPT-4, and amplified by the power of Microsoft Azure.

Building on the rapid success of DAX, which is currently deployed across hundreds of healthcare systems, DAX Express represents the next step in delivering AI technology that provides an immediate and highly accessible entry point for healthcare organizations to adopt at scale a new generation of AI-powered applications, leveraging their existing investments in trusted Nuance solutions. Using a unique combination of conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely creates draft clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review and completion after each patient visit in the exam room or via telehealth patient conversations. Clinicians will benefit from the seamless capabilities of Dragon Medical One, DAX, and DAX Express, which are tightly integrated into the electronic medical record, beginning from pre-visit through post-encounter, reducing cognitive burdens and helping increase the joy of practicing medicine.

"Nuance and Microsoft came together with the goal of helping to digitally transform healthcare, and today we are marking the next step forward in the ongoing evolution of AI-powered solutions for overburdened care providers," said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance. "We've taken the power and advanced reasoning capabilities of GPT-4 and integrated it into our proven outcomes-focused AI technologies in a tested and responsible way. Our state-of-the-art blend of conversational, ambient, and generative AI will accelerate the advancement of the care delivery ecosystem beyond what Nuance or Microsoft could have achieved separately – expanding our comprehensive portfolio of solutions that fulfill our vision to improve care quality and support enhanced outcomes for generations to come."

Nuance is at the forefront of innovating conversational and ambient AI in healthcare – most notably with Best in KLAS Dragon Medical One and most recently with DAX – and for years has leveraged expertise in large language models and natural language processing to deliver refined, trusted AI solutions around the globe. With this new innovation, the Nuance healthcare portfolio gives customers even more flexibility to automate and enhance their clinical documentation workflows with the accuracy and reliability of Dragon Medical One, the customized, full-service experience of DAX, and the immediacy and speed of DAX Express. Nuance's solutions are a part of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and amplified by the AI-optimized cloud infrastructure of Azure, expanding the impact of industry-defining AI to help transform healthcare experiences and outcomes.

"Microsoft and Nuance have been ahead of the curve in innovating AI solutions, and organizations large and small have long trusted our responsible, secure applications and infrastructure," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group at Microsoft. "With DAX Express, we are leveraging the revolutionary capabilities of large model AI to deliver outcomes-focused healthcare applications at scale."

"Nuance continuously delivers innovations that clinicians need and want to overcome technological barriers and administrative burdens, improve care quality, and re-prioritize human relationships in medicine," said Jeffrey Cleveland, MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Information Officer, Advocate Health Southeast. "With decades of experience creating proven clinical documentation solutions, it is no surprise that Nuance is leading the way in bringing the most advanced generative AI to the exam room at scale."

BJ Moore, CIO, Providence said, "What makes this breakthrough so impactful is that the power of artificial intelligence is magnified by the unique strengths of Nuance and Microsoft. Microsoft's engineering and market resources and the scale of the Azure cloud, paired with Nuance's long-standing experience in healthcare and its commitment to patient data privacy and responsible use of AI, create an impressive foundation to significantly improve healthcare experiences and support better outcomes. They are setting the stage for innovation that will shape healthcare delivery across the industry."

DAX Express will be included for users of DAX and available as an addition to Dragon Medical One further reducing burnout-causing cognitive burdens and empowering physicians to focus on exceptional patient care, experiences, and outcomes. Consistent with Nuance's longstanding commitment to data security and privacy, DAX Express is HIPAA-compliant and developed with an approach to help create AI products that are trustworthy and safe.

At the HIMSS Global Health Conference from April 17-21 in Chicago, Nuance will showcase DAX Express and an additional set of advanced generative AI-enabled capabilities that deliver more automation and intelligence-infused experiences across the patient journey. These future workflow-integrated capabilities – built on proven AI solutions that have consistently delivered value and outcomes for physicians, nurses, radiologists, and patients for decades – further automate complex workflows and mundane tasks, surface key details, and identify missing information to support patient care. Visit Nuance's Booth #912 at HIMSS to experience the new era of intelligence-infused healthcare experiences.

DAX Express will be available in private preview this summer. To be added to the DAX Express interest list visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/campaign/learn-more/express.html. To hear from healthcare leaders as they discuss the opportunities for generative AI to help overcome technological barriers and administrative burdens, improve care quality, and re-prioritize human relationships in medicine, visit https://youtu.be/229EZL0xqFQ.

