Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Viking Bond Service, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Phoenix, Arizona-based Viking Bond Service, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2002, Viking Bond Service is a surety bond agency specializing in commercial, contract and fidelity bonds for clients across the United States. Tom Buckner, Bill Belpedio and their team will operate under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Affinity North America for Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Viking Bond Service complements our existing surety offerings and deepens our expertise in this market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Tom, Bill and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.