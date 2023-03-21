Fingerpaint Group Acquires PharmaHEALTHLabs, Growing Its Oncology and Biologics Capabilities

It's the company's third acquisition in the medical communications space in 2 years

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group, an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offer commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle, is growing its robust medical communications expertise with the acquisition of PharmaHEALTHLabs, a highly scientific healthcare communications agency that specializes in the oncology and biologics space. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2020, Fingerpaint Group partnered with the San Francisco–based private equity firm Knox Lane to accelerate its trajectory through organic growth and strategic partnerships. Since then, Fingerpaint Group has experienced exponential growth in its roster of capabilities, customers, and talent.

PharmaHEALTHLabs will be rebranded as Fingerpaint Medical Communications and join Fingerpaint Group's Specialty Services offerings, which include medical and scientific communications, market access, and naming and branding capabilities.

"As therapies in the oncology and biologics space become more complex, Fingerpaint Medical Communications' ability to distill the necessary elements of effective communication and optimize strategic execution has never been more critical," said Bill McEllen, Global President, Fingerpaint Group. "This is our third acquisition in the medical communications space in 2 years and the second with a hyperfocused specialty. It supports our mission to continue deepening our expertise in the areas we know are of growing importance to the biopharma industry."

"Jennifer and her team's meticulous approach mixes education, collaboration, and innovation to deliver results that drive measurable value for biopharma companies," said Brannon Cashion, President, Specialty Services, Fingerpaint Group.

"Our deep scientific knowledge ensures each project is not only compelling and engaging, but also simple to understand and communicate," said Jennifer Harmon, Co-Founder and Managing Director of PharmaHEALTHLabs. "Joining Fingerpaint Group will provide our employees with opportunities for growth and give our customers access to the extensive solutions that Fingerpaint Group offers at every phase of the commercialization process."

Excel Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to PharmaHEALTHLabs in this transaction.

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offer commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including Fingerpaint Market Access, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, Parsons Medical Communications, and Fingerpaint Medical Communications. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm composed of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mind-set and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

