Leadership expert refreshes ancient archetypes in empowering book that transforms negative labels into leadership potential for women

SANTA FE, N.M., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From international leadership expert and best-selling author Jocelyn Davis comes an empowering reinvention of stereotypes that women have endured for centuries. Insubordinate: 12 New Archetypes for Women Who Lead (Amplify Publishing; March 21) reclaims twelve archetypes that have historically diminished feminine autonomy and leadership potential—until now.

Insubordinate: 12 New Archetypes for Women Who Lead Book Cover. Courtesy of Amplify Publishing. (PRNewswire)

Illuminated with literary and real-world examples of inspirational women, Insubordinate encourages readers to identify the archetype that best describes their personality through a short questionnaire, then uses that identity to expand—rather than limit—their potential. Taken together, all twelve archetypes show women's full range of possibilities, providing a guide and inspiration for them to become their most powerful selves.

Wall Street Journal bestselling author Dr. Beverly Kaye calls Insubordinate "empowering," while director of the Joseph Campbell Foundation, Susan Chamberlin, says the book "inspires us to give full expression to the female hero in each of us." Kirkus calls the book "a delightful and wide-ranging folkloric self-help work."

Jocelyn Davis is an internationally known author and speaker and the former head of R&D for a global leadership development consultancy. Her previous business books include Strategic Speed, The Greats on Leadership, and The Art of Quiet Influence. Her latest is a historical novel, The Age of Kali, called "brilliant," "heretical," and "deeply moving." Jocelyn holds master's degrees in philosophy and Eastern classics. She grew up in a foreign-service family living in many regions of the world, including Southeast Asia, East Africa, and the Caribbean. Currently she lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Visit her website at JocelynRDavis.com.

Jocelyn Davis is available for interviews, features, and events

