Prescryptive Health Enhances AI Pricing Offering on PrescryptivePRO, a Platform Built by Pharmacists

The newly renamed platform, built by Prescryptive's in-house pharmacists, offers cash pricing for prescriptions using a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with expanded reporting features.

REDMOND, Wash., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. prescription market, announced today a new enhancement for community pharmacists as part of the company's innovative AI-pricing product. Pharmacists who work with Prescryptive will now have access to pricing reports, customizable profit goals, and pricing feedback, offering an in-depth look at how their pharmacy is performing with actionable insights based on Prescryptive's artificial intelligence product.

Prescryptive's recent Pharmacy Insights Report found that 42% of pharmacy owners/managers spend more time reviewing prices than they did two years ago. The new Prescryptive AI reports allow pharmacies to quickly see key performance indicators for revenue, saving precious time that can be better spent on patient care while increasing profitability of these essential frontline workers through Prescryptive's proprietary AI pricing engine.

The new features run on PrescryptivePRO (formerly called myRx PRO), a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform that empowers pharmacies to be more competitive and profitable through AI Pricing for cash-paying customers.

In September, the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) partnered with Prescryptive to recommend the AI Pricing product to its members, helping to make independent pharmacies immediately more competitive by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by Prescryptive's AI.

"Prescryptive is proud to bring pharmacists this technology with the enhancement of actionable business insights," said Paige Clark, VP Pharmacy Programs and Policy at Prescryptive Health. "We are empowering these entrepreneurial business owners and critical healthcare providers with accurate, timely pricing services to help them position themselves for the future."

