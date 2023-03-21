Tando Composites Expands Midwest Distribution with Manion's Wholesale

QUEBEC CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derby Building Products announces its Tando® Composites' Beach House Shake® and TandoStone® brands will be distributed by Manion's Wholesale Building Supplies' branches in Superior, Wisconsin and St. Cloud, Minnesota. Manion's coverage area for Tando Composites will include Minnesota, northwest Wisconsin, Eastern North Dakota, northeast South Dakota, Northern Iowa and parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Michael Morris, Senior VP of Sales, Derby Building Products, noted that Manion's Wholesale Building Supplies is a perfect fit for Tando Composites. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Manion's. They have a long history of growing product categories with their strong network of dealers," said Morris. "Their reputation of excellent customer service and acting as true consultants to their customers ensures that Tando Composites will be easy to buy."

"The demand for both Beach House Shake and TandoStone has been strong as both brands are creating new categories. The Upper Midwest requires products that can hold up to our harsh climate without compromising on natural aesthetics, while remaining easy to install," said Rob Manion of Manion's Wholesale Building Supplies. "We're excited to bring these high-performing, leading composite brands to our customers."

Tando's Beach House Shake, the authentic composite shingle, delivers the charm and beauty of natural cedar shingles down to the last detail. Beach House Shake reflects the natural color variations, genuine saw cuts, and detailed grain patterns of natural cedar shingles. Its architecturally precise 5" re-squared and rebutted lines deliver individual shingles as unique as they are beautiful. And with its protection by KAPGUARD® with Kynar®, Beach House Shake will stay looking like the day it was installed for years.

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, is preferred by siding installers for its lightweight and easy one-person installation. Without the need for masons, mortar, or adhesives, TandoStone installs in a fraction of the time of stone or stone veneer using common siding tools. And TandoStone doesn't contain harmful silica to keep job sites clean and safe.

About Manion's Wholesale Building Supplies

Manion's is a leading regional wholesale building supply distributor and building products manufacturer serving customers throughout the Upper Midwest. In addition to a huge selection of wholesale branded building materials, we carry private-labeled manufactured millwork and trusses. Headquartered in Superior, WI, Manion's has over 300 employees across three manufacturing facilities and two distribution centers servicing lumber yards, building centers, specialty distributors, and manufactured housing customers throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Canada. Learn more at www.manionswholesale.com.

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high- performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. For more information on Beach House Shake or TandoStone, visit www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandobp.com.

