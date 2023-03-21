VAB Releases Comprehensive Report Examining How TV Drives Business Outcomes

—Analysis Spans 10 Years and 1000 Brands Across 80 Categories—

Uber, AppleTV+, Casper, Away and President Biden Among Featured Case Studies

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data is in. Covering more than 1000 brands, 80 categories, 30 metrics and 10 years of analysis, a new report by the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) , 25 Ways TV Grows Brands: Powering Performance Through Full-Funnel Business Outcomes , is now available as a resource to marketers. An in-depth study on the effects of TV investment on driving business outcomes, the report distills a decade of analysis into the 25 ways TV grows brands at each stage of the purchase funnel—all the way from awareness to value creation.

Download the full release here: https://thevab.com/insight/25-ways-tv-grows-brands (PRNewswire)

"The goal of this landmark report is to provide marketers with the ultimate master class in driving full-funnel business outcomes through Multiscreen TV ad investment. We condensed a decade of original VAB research - 23 attribution reports analyzing 1,000 brands in over 80 categories with 30 types of metrics - into one definitive 2023 report." said Sean Cunningham, President and CEO VAB. "All twenty-five ways the report details brand results address an essential marketer aspiration such as: customer acquisition, launching new products, stimulating capital investment, long term sales and twenty-one others."

Among the ways that TV grows brands:

Uber's Moving Forward TV campaign successfully re-built its reputation : After a quarter of low growth with active users (+3%) and total trips taken (+4%), the campaign helped spur an average +10% growth in both users and trips over the next three quarters.

AppleTV+'s consistent TV presence drove adoption and engagement of the new streaming service, as total time spent on the platform grew in line with its $174 .7MM investment.

Microsoft Teams utilized TV to increase its share of voice: Microsoft Teams established itself as the leading business communications platform through $172 MM in TV investment.

Brands invest in TV early in their life stage to legitimize their product , e.g. Casper invested $31 .2MM in its first three years from product launch.

TV is the catalyst for short-term business results, igniting revenue growth for brands during the launch year of their first TV campaign, e.g. Away saw an increase of +213%.

Within the heavily competitive mattress category, awareness skyrocketed for brands that launched TV campaigns , e.g. Purple saw a monthly traffic increase of +1127%.

Brands that have expanded their customer base through strong TV launches have become unicorns, with valuations over $1 billion , e.g. Warby Parker , Keeps, Glossier.

President Joe Biden found the path to victory for the 2020 Presidential Election by heavying up on his TV investment as election night drew closer: For Biden, a continuous advertising presence built brand salience – which ultimately led to votes on Election Day.

The full report—which features in-depth research and insights, corresponding case studies and respective charts and infographics, as well as a roundup of key implications for marketers—can be accessed at https://thevab.com/insight/25-ways-tv-grows-brands .

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

(PRNewsfoto/VAB) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VAB