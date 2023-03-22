BGL Announces the Sale of lino Biotech to Miltenyi Biotec

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of lino Biotech, a leading biosensor company and the world's only provider of Focal Molography, to Miltenyi Biotec, a global biotech company based in Germany. BGL's Diagnostics, Research Tools & Medical Devices investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to lino Biotech. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since its founding in Zurich, Switzerland in 2020, lino Biotech has aimed to make cell therapies more cost effective and accessible for a broader patient population by offering a new quality control method that every cell therapy manufacturer can use to improve their production and development process. In the last couple of years, Lino Biotech has made significant advances in developing new biosensors to facilitate quality control in bioprocessing, measuring viral load in cell & gene therapy manufacturing, and testing for off-target responses in living cells to support drug discovery.

Headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, Miltenyi Biotec has been a global provider of products and services for biomedical research and cellular therapy for more than 30 years. Under the terms of the transaction, Miltenyi Biotec will acquire 100% of the shares from investors including Roche Venture Fund and Hightech-Grunderfonds.

"lino's innovative biosensor platform and Miltenyi's cell-gene therapy approaches offer exciting synergies to lower costs and establish a new standard for potency assays," said Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of lino Biotech.

