Mortgage Advisory Partners Announces Maria Elena Jaimes as Managing Director, Training & Development

NEWPORT COAST, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Advisory Partners (MAP), a strategic mortgage consultancy group, announced that Maria Elena Jaimes has joined the firm as Managing Director of Training and Development.

"We are incredibly thrilled to have Maria Elena on the MAP team," said Brian Hale, CEO and Founder at Mortgage Advisory Partners. "In today's economic climate, it is crucial that teams are properly trained. With Maria Elena's expertise in training and development, our clients will receive the next-level support they need to navigate the ebbs and flows of the mortgage industry. Maria Elena and her team can assist with outsourcing training, allowing you to reduce headcount and costs while continuing to provide quality training and high levels of support."

Jaimes comes to Mortgage Advisory Partners with over 30 years of experience in the real estate and mortgage finance industries. In her role with MAP, Jaimes' focus will be to help MAP clients curate actionable tools meant to establish, execute, and enhance training and development initiatives. She will also oversee additional consulting offerings such as leadership training, assessment and evaluation, sales and operations training, and performance consulting.

Her background includes experience in the areas of process optimization, instructional design, and sales training. She has previously held executive-level roles with Homepoint Financial and Stearns Lending. Her passion for training and development evolved into her building JAI Consulting, a training and development consultancy company she still operates today. She is a well-known and accomplished mortgage professional and lends her experience to the industry.

About Mortgage Advisory Partners

Mortgage Advisory Partners (MAP) is a mortgage consultancy group based out of Newport Coast, California, and Dallas, Texas, that works with executive leadership to develop strategies to make sound, profitable investments and expand existing revenue streams.

Leveraging decades of experience and a vast network of resources in all facets of the mortgage and finance industries, Mortgage Advisory Partners provides clients with unparalleled insights, granular analysis, and team support to optimize their business performance and maximize profits.

MAP focuses on the mortgage industry, including mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, banks, home builders and Realtors® to improve their mortgage-related businesses. Learn more at www.mortgageap.com.

