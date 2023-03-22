New Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation Technique By Dr. Javad Sajan Replaces Dangerous Implants

Javad Sajan, M.D. Pioneered A Multi-Plane Fat Transfer To Breast Technique That Permanently Revolutionizes The Previously Failed Procedure

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast implants —while largely considered safe—have a history of concerning complications. Dr. Javad Sajan's revolutionary multi-plane breast fat transfer technique has made breast augmentation safer, more reliable, and progressively predictable. He answers some of the patients' most asked questions.

A before and after fat transfer breast augmentation by Dr. Javad Sajan. (PRNewswire)

How Long Does Fat Transfer Last In The Breasts?

Once the patient heals, the transferred fat acts like any other fat in the body. Therefore, it can be permanent if a patient maintains a stable weight. It can increase with weight gain.

Is Breast Augmentation With Fat Transfer Worth It?

With the multi-plane approach, yes, fat transfer breast augmentation is worth it. Unlike other surgeons that transfer fat into just the subcutaneous tissues, Dr. Sajan places transferred fat into four distinct planes: under the muscle, into the muscle, above the muscle, and into the glands. This reduces fat loss that occurs and creates a more natural looking appearance.

Dr. Sajan also places the fat through the underarm. Traditionally, fat is transferred through the breasts, but using a transaxillary access point allows easy access to all four planes and Dr. Sajan believes minimizes fat loss.

An additional benefit is that fat transfer to the breasts is combinable with other procedures such as tummy tuck and mommy makeover.

What Are The Cons Of Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation?

When compared to breast implants, fat breast augmentation can be much safer and may come with fewer downsides for patients who are good candidates for the procedure.

How Many Cup Sizes Can You Gain With Fat Transfer?

It depends on the amount of fat transferred and how much ultimately survives. With Dr. Sajan's multi-plane technique, patients see an increase of between two and three cup sizes on average. Fat breast augmentation is also ideal for smaller breast enhancements that implants cannot address.

About Javad Sajan, MD: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is a world-renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in fat transfer to the breast. Along with his surgical expertise, Dr. Sajan also hosts The Plastic Surgeon Podcast where real patients share their journeys and how plastic surgery changed their lives. His YouTube documentary series also follows patients through the entire surgical process.

