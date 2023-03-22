NinjaOne Appoints Robert Gibbons as Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned software leader and former Datto CTO to lead engineering and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announced today that it recently appointed Robert Gibbons as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Gibbons will lead the company's worldwide technology and engineering organization to accelerate innovation and business growth.

Robert Gibbons joins NinjaOne as Chief Technology Officer at a time of significant company expansion.

"As an emerging market leader experiencing hyper-growth, I'm thrilled to welcome Robert to the executive team," said Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne CEO. "His technical skill set and experience managing large engineering teams make him an ideal leader for overseeing our platform's product innovation.''

With a workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in the last year, Gibbons joins NinjaOne at a time of significant company expansion. His career spans more than 20 years, including 15 years managing information technology and navigating extensive growth during his time at Datto. He previously served as the CTO of Casana, Datto, and Pica9.

He holds a master's degree in computer science from New York University, a law degree from Fordham University School of Law, and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Policy Analysis and Management.

"NinjaOne is poised to help customers tackle the biggest IT management challenges of our time, including managing users and endpoints for large, distributed workforces," Gibbons said. "I am excited to join at a time when we are executing strategic growth and continued innovation that simplifies the way modern IT teams work today."



NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.

