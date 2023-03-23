Alviere Unveils Innovative Promotional Card Program to Revolutionize Customer Loyalty

Effortless Loyalty Offering Empowers Enterprises to Enhance Customer Engagement and Optimize Rewards Opportunities

DENVER , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere , the leading global embedded finance platform, announced today the launch of its cutting-edge incentive loyalty program, offering brands and their customers' next-generation rewards.

Rewards programs have become more generic, with customers often having to contend with confusing structures and constantly changing expiration dates. To address this lack of excitement in today's rewards programs, Alviere launched a turnkey solution that offers new types of incentives to drive customer loyalty, with Mastercard and Visa prepaid debit cards, and the opportunity to leverage web3 options. Enterprises with credit cards co-branded with traditional banks can now offer a complementary debit option, providing a more streamlined and flexible rewards experience for customers and a rich roadmap for upgrades.

These innovative features elevate loyalty to the next level, providing tremendous value to both brands and their customers through a consistent, reliable program designed to build greater brand affinity and grow revenue through additional purchases.

"Today's rewards market is more competitive than ever, and enterprises have to make an effort to stand out. That's why we're thrilled to introduce our new incentives and loyalty program, which goes above and beyond traditional rewards systems," said Yuval Brisker, co-founder and CEO, Alviere. "By offering meaningful and innovative incentives, we're helping brands strengthen long-term customer relationships and unlock new revenue streams. This is a game-changer for businesses looking to drive growth and build customer loyalty."

Showcasing the effortless loyalty program offering, Alviere will be at ShopTalk 2023 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from March 26-29, Booth 1677.

Chris Walton, CEO and founder of OmniTalk , a blog written for and by retailers, says, "Rewards programs have always been a critical part of retail strategy. But, with increased price pressure points and competitive parity, retailers now have to find new ways to continue innovating their programs. Embedded finance is a breakthrough technology that can help them achieve their program goals while also opening up new revenue channels and customer insights."

Alviere's Tim Dardis will join Chris Walton and Anne Messenga at OmniTalk Live on April 12, 2023. Register here .

