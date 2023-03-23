Burlington Stores Announces New Approach for Adding Value to Its Communities

National discount retailer aligns with charitable partners to impact people in their communities nationwide, empowering lives to build better futures

BURLINGTON, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burlington Stores, Inc. , a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, is excited to announce a renewed community giving approach. Over the past 50 years, value has been at the heart of everything that Burlington offers, and now it will be further amplified through their charitable giving efforts within all their store communities nationwide.

Burlington Stores (PRNewsfoto/AdoptAClassroom.org) (PRNewswire)

Burlington will continue to add value by empowering people to live better lives and build better futures, ensuring that the retailer supports those within its communities to reach their full potential. Starting with Burlington's in-store campaigns, the retailer has evolved its existing partnerships and established a new relationship with a strategic charitable organization whose mission closely aligns with the new giving approach.

"I am proud of Burlington's long-time heritage of giving back to the communities where our customers and associates live and work. It is at the core of our culture," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "As we continue to evolve and grow as an off-price retailer best known for extraordinary values on brand name merchandise, we want to ensure that our customers understand our commitment to giving back and adding value to their lives and to the communities where we do business."

By teaming up with valuable strategic charitable partners, together, Burlington will be able to create tangible change and make a positive impact in the lives of people and communities nationwide. Partner organizations include the following:

YouthBuild USA : Partners with opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — as they reclaim their education, gain job skills, become leaders in their communities, and build brighter futures. Partners with opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — as they reclaim their education, gain job skills, become leaders in their communities, and build brighter futures.

AdoptAClassroom.org : Equips Pre-K through 12 th grade students at high-needs schools with the learning tools and materials they need to build better futures. Equips Pre-K through 12grade students at high-needs schools with the learning tools and materials they need to build better futures.

Delivering Good : Provides dignity and hope to those impacted by poverty and tragedy through new product donations, allowing them to live a better life. : Provides dignity and hope to those impacted by poverty and tragedy through new product donations, allowing them to live a better life.

Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald of Puerto Rico : The joy brought by a new toy helps children feel at home when they can't be, and lets families focus on a better future when they need it most. The joy brought by a new toy helps children feel at home when they can't be, and lets families focus on a better future when they need it most.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 927 stores as of the end of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

