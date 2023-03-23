EMS Supports ACEND Nutrition and Dietetics Competency Tracking

Education Management Solutions and the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND®) Shape Solution to Track Nutrition and Dietetics Competencies

EXTON, Pa., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of education and competency management software solutions for healthcare, announced today a new five-year client partnership with the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) to track student competency advancement and in-field evaluations for more than 600 member programs.

EMS competency and learner progression hones performance across ACEND excellence standards - developing competent practitioners in nutrition science.

ACEND works with educators and healthcare professionals to develop, advance, and promote the field of nutrition and dietetics. With this new partnership, EMS solutions will directly support ACEND's mission to promote excellence in education and develop competent practitioners in nutrition and dietetics science.

ACEND will leverage the EMS Competency.AI core capabilities of clinical management, competency management and learner progression tracking, to align and track learner performance across ACEND competencies and standards.

"Competency AI was highly recommended by another accreditor, and we were pleased with the features offered," said Rayane AbuSabha, Executive Director for ACEND. "The software is a great value and will provide a quality, comprehensive system for our programs. The Competency A.I team is passionate about their product and providing the best service for ACEND-accredited programs."

"We are delighted to partner with ACEND and support such a critical national program," said Matt Merino, CEO, Education Management Solutions. He continued, "ACEND's partnership positions EMS at the forefront of competency tracking solutions, as we continue to focus on providing best-in-class solutions and services to our enterprise clients."

About EMS

EMS solutions merge essential information across environments, helping organizations align performance and capabilities between education, training, and active provider care.

Seamlessly connecting and analyzing competency-based performance data for curriculum assessment and student performance tracking, EMS' open architecture removes silos across OEM hardware, simulation training tools, video conferencing, learning management systems.

Fusing performance observations and measurements across immersive reality, hands-on education, and classroom instruction; EMS provides a comprehensive learning backbone that elevates the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

