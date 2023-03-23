Henry Repeating Arms Donates $25,000 to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and longtime supporter of the nation's leading wildlife and habitat conservation groups is proud to announce a donation of $25,000 to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. This donation is part of Henry's $1 million silver anniversary pledge and the company's commitment to safeguarding America's outdoors and hunting traditions.

Henry Repeating Arms President Andy Wickstrom (left) presents a check for $25,000 to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s newly appointed President and CEO Marilyn Vetter (middle) and the organizations’ outgoing president and CEO Howard Vincent (left) at the 2023 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic. (PRNewswire)

"Our longstanding partnership with Henry Repeating Arms has fundraised countless dollars for local volunteers to improve habitat and access in their communities," said Marilyn Vetter, President and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. "This incredible donation will ensure that wildlife habitat will continue to thrive for generations to come. Thank you to Henry Repeating Arms for its steadfast commitment to upland landscapes throughout the pheasant and quail range."

Driven primarily through donations and grassroots chapter efforts, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever share a common mission of conserving upland bird populations and other wildlife through habitat improvements, educational outreach, public access, and conservation advocacy at the federal level.

Since 1982, the organizations have improved over 24 million acres and, together with local, state, and federal agencies, have acquired over 225,000 acres that will forever be protected for use by the public.

"Perhaps more than any other pursuit, bird hunting is what gets me excited, and it is important to me personally that we continue to see the success of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever," says Andy Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms. "Especially here in the Midwest, we see wildlife habitat constantly under threat of industry and expansion, so I applaud the more than 400,000 members, partners, and donors of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever for their unwavering conservation efforts."

Since June 2022, Henry Repeating Arms has donated over $650,000 to a wide variety of organizations from the company's charitable branch, Guns for Great Causes . While the primary focus of Guns for Great Causes is pediatric cancer, other beneficiaries include organizations providing support for military veterans, law enforcement, first responders, and particularly those assisting the wounded, injured, and the families of those who lost a loved one in the line of duty. Wildlife conservation, preserving and promoting America's shooting sports traditions, firearm safety education, and 2nd Amendment advocacy are also included.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating , and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

