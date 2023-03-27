Lone Wolf introduces real-time buyer tours to Cloud CMA

Industry leader in real estate tech brings new feature to improve the digital home-buying experience for agents and their clients

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software, is excited to introduce the newest innovation in Cloud CMA: Live buyer tours. Buyer tours, already one of Cloud CMA's most popular report types, connect with MLS data to provide clients with a better sense of what they're looking at when they are touring homes. The new live buyer tours turn previously static reports into dynamic ones—with easy-to-read, real-time data on any device.

"We're making it possible for real estate professionals to take the reports they already provide and put them directly into the hands of their clients—wherever they are," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "This new feature is a significant improvement to the overall client experience that Cloud Agent Suite helps professionals offer, greatly improving convenience and understanding for everyone involved in the home-buying experience."

With live buyer tours, clients have instant access to the most relevant information about their favorite listings, including:

A real-time list of showings, organized by time, for simpler schedule management on showing days

Comprehensive details that include drive time, directions, and other logistics so agents and clients stay on time and on the same page

Live feedback fields that share directly with their agent so clients can actively participate in tours and take notes for later discussion

And more!

"As real estate continues to shift in an increasingly digital direction, real estate professionals need to be able to follow suit," said Greg Robertson, GM of MLS at Lone Wolf. "With this improvement to buyer tours, agents can provide their clients with the option that best fits their needs through the home buying process—whether they prefer a classic report or a digital one. This will empower agents to own every moment and turn tours into transactions through the upcoming busy spring selling season."

With over 300,000 CMA reports generated every month, Cloud CMA is the industry's most popular tool for transforming static, generic CMAs into visually stunning and informative presentations that empower real estate agents to win more listings and attract new prospects—as well as nurture clients over time with a regular cadence of reports on their home's value.

This new feature is part of Lone Wolf's continuing mission to adapt and improve features and benefits across all solutions and software, ensuring that professionals and their clients alike have access to the best technology—where and when they can use it most.

Users of Cloud CMA will find this feature waiting for them in their dashboards, and agents can sign up for Cloud CMA for a limited-time free trial here. For more information on Cloud CMA, please visit this website.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits-from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

