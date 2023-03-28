BIMM Awarded on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 List

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BIMM has been awarded on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 28th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website.

https://www.ft.com/content/e57eead7-126e-4583-b3be-e99b5d19a054

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined. Based on the results of the study, BIMM is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023.

This recognition comes on the heels of a run of success at the agency which has seen Leon's, Grainger, CAA, Trillium Health Partners Foundation, Home Hardware, Rogers CRM, Heart and Stroke Lottery, and Audi Digital North America added to their roster.

In addition to their tremendous revenue growth, BIMM has doubled its staff, recently won an Effie for marketing effectiveness and entered a joint venture with Audi North America for its Experience Design service offering - all in the last two years.

"Our focus on seamlessly integrating data, technology, and creativity to innovate and transform our clients' businesses has been the key driver of our growth over the past decade. Clients today are looking for strategic partners who are an extension of their business. Our number one value as an agency is to make our clients shine. When they win, we do too." Mike Da Ponte, President and CEO

BIMM is a full service data-driven creative agency. They are a team of creative realists who live at the intersection of creativity, technology, and data to enable unified customer experiences that deepen relationships between brands and customers. BIMM is part of the KYU collective.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIMM