Fair Trade USA™ Recipient of Store Brands 2023 "Game Changer" Award

OAKLAND, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Trade USA™ has been named a recipient of Store Brands' 2023 Game Changers award for the redesign of its Factory Production Standard program in the Products Innovation category. For the past three years, Store Brands has acknowledged those in private label who remain resilient during challenging times in the grocery industry. It recognizes people, brands, and companies and specific innovations that drive change.

Fair Trade USA recently redesigned the Factory Production Standard program that significantly improves its overall certification process. This innovative program supports accelerated factory onboarding, expansion into new product categories and countries, affordability, and accessibility.

"We are honored to be recognized by Store Brands as one of their 2023 Game Changers recipients for our new Factory Production Standard," said Paul Rice, Founder & CEO of Fair Trade USA. "For two years our team worked with stakeholders to enhance the program to make it more impactful for factory workers around the world, as well as for brand partners sourcing from those factories."

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of fair trade products in North America. Offering award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs that improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains, its trusted Fair Trade Certified™ seal on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent fair trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

