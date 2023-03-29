23andMe Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ESG report outlines strategic framework and current initiatives for ensuring ethical management, promoting a diverse and equitable culture, and implementing sustainable operations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) ("23andMe"), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today published its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report outlines the Company's strategy and initiatives to ensure ethical management, promote a diverse and equitable culture, and implement sustainable business operations. The full report is available to view at LINK.

"We are proud to put out our first environmental, social and governance report. We are committed to making our product, our community and our company diverse, inclusive and environmentally responsible," said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder, 23andMe. "We will continuously evaluate what we can and should be doing to improve, and we look forward to updating you on our journey."

In addition to its future vision for ESG, 23andMe highlights recognitions of Company leadership in the report, including:

BioSpace – 2022 Best Places to Work – 2022 Best Places to Work

Comparably – 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area; 2022 Best CEO; 2022 Best CEOs for Women; 2022 Best Leadership Team; 2021 Best Company for Work-Life Balance – 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area; 2022 Best CEO; 2022 Best CEOs for Women; 2022 Best Leadership Team; 2021 Best Company for Work-Life Balance

Fast Company – 2021 Brands that Matter – 2021 Brands that Matter

Inc. – Best-led Companies of 2021 – Best-led Companies of 2021

Additional core elements of 23andMe's ESG efforts include:

Our Practices - Corporate Governance and Business Ethics

Integrity and maintaining high ethical standards is paramount at 23andMe. The Company has adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Supplier Code of Conduct, covering several topics, including corruption, antitrust violations, insider trading, gifts and entertainment, conflicts of interest, and the validity of financial information. 23andMe has also established a Global Anti-Corruption Policy for our employees, and the Company's Audit Committee provides board-level oversight of ethics and compliance matters.

Our People – Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

23andMe is committed to maintaining a diverse, welcoming, supportive culture for all employees. Efforts since 2020 include:

Development of a dedicated DEI website, which shares annual hiring and staff compensation data

23andMe CEO and co-founder Anne Wojcicki has signed the Disability:IN CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion

23andMe worked with StreetCode Academy to offer tailored "exposureships" for high school students in the Bay Area and donated more than 200 laptops to the Academy

Management provides regular updates to the Board of Directors regarding 23andMe's DEI initiatives. In the interest of transparency, since 2021, 23andMe has shared annual hiring and staff composition data on its website and highlighted areas of improvement.

Our Products – Advancing Product Inclusivity

23andMe strives to ensure that everyone who uses its product receives meaningful value, and has an inclusive and accessible experience. As of September 2021, 23andMe allows customers to distinguish between their sex assigned at birth and their gender identity within relevant product features. 23andMe has also conducted several initiatives to advance genetic diversity in research, including the Global Genetics Project and the African Genetics Project . As a result, in January 2022, 23andMe added 25 African genetic groups to its ancestry product, benefitting more than 300,000 customers with African ancestry.

Our Planet - Environmental Management

23andMe plans to develop more robust systems to track energy, water, and waste data across the Company's portfolio of properties. The Company's primary non-laboratory space in Sunnyvale, California is LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified with a Platinum rating that features:

52 bicycle parking slots

102 electric vehicle charging stations

40KW solar panel system housed on the roof

23andMe also employs waste minimization and appropriate disposal strategies, and continues to look for ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its supply chain.

