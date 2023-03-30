JAS Welcomes New Global CIO to Drive Technology Innovation

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS Worldwide is pleased to announce that, effective 20 March 2023, Vishal Bedi, a seasoned technology and business process leader with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed Chief Information Officer. Bedi will report directly to JAS Global President & CEO Marco Rebuffi.

Bedi's impressive background includes various technology leadership roles. Before joining JAS, he was CIO & Head of BPO at DHL Global Forwarding Americas, where he led significant transformation digital initiatives focused on operational efficiencies, automation, and enhancing the customer experience. While at Ernst & Young Management Consulting, Bedi drove large systems implementations for several major organizations improving organizational performance, driving growth, and establishing market leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome Vishal Bedi to the JAS team," said Rebuffi. "His extensive background will strengthen our commitment to deliver even more innovative customer-centric solutions, enhancing our already industry-leading logistics services."

JAS has a long history of setting new standards of excellence in the industry. Seven years ago, the company pioneered enterprise-wide management systems that have helped global customers run their supply chains more efficiently. Now, in the post-pandemic world, JAS is once again reimagining how to better equip its customers, employees, and partners with human-centric information technology. This new appointment is just one more way that JAS is working to stay ahead of the curve and cement its position as an industry leader.

About JAS Worldwide

JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy, and its global headquarters is located in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in logistics covering all modes of transportation, including contract logistics and other sophisticated and digital-driven supply chain solutions. Today, JAS covers 100+ countries with over 7000 employees globally and continues to expand with its core culture, "People make the difference," and its strong commitment to a sustainable future.

