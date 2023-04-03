Blimpie Brings On Spring with Big Flavor and New Pizza Subs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is heating things up with two new pizza subs that go hand in hand with the brand's motto this year of a Bigger. Better. Blimpie®. Beginning April 3, 2023 the two new limited time premium subs will be available in stores and online nationwide.





Blimpie Shines the Light on Favorite Pizza Toppings in New Bigger Better Subs

New Pizza Subs:



The Original Pizza Sub: Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, melted provolone, marinara sauce & oregano

The Spicy Hawaiian Pizza Sub: Ham, bacon, diced pineapple, caramelized onions, jalapenos, melted provolone & marinara sauce

"Blimpie is thrilled to introduce our new pizza subs to menus nationwide!", said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "Our new limited time offerings combine beloved pizza toppings into two toasty, mouthwatering subs that offer something for every taste and epitomize a Bigger. Better. Blimpie® in 2023."

The Pizza Subs will be available on Blimpie menus until June 25, 2023.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves freshly sliced sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious wraps and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately

3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: https://www.kahalamgmt.com/.

