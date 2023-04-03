Degreechoices Reveals the 42 Worst Colleges in America Based on ROI and Economic Value - Is Your Alma Mater on the List?

Degreechoices Reveals the 42 Worst Colleges in America Based on ROI and Economic Value - Is Your Alma Mater on the List?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Degreechoices.com has just released a new article titled "42 Worst Colleges in America", exposing the colleges with the lowest return on investment (ROI) and economic value for students. The article is based on an analysis of official government data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and Degreechoices.com's methodology.

Degreechoices identifies the top three worst colleges as the Berklee College of Music, Alabama State University, and Florida National University. These institutions were found to have the lowest ROI and economic value for students, including high tuition fees and low median salaries for graduates.

In an era of soaring student debt and job market uncertainty, transparency and data are more important than ever. Knowing which colleges to avoid is just as important as knowing which ones to pursue. By shedding light on the institutions with the lowest ROI and economic value, we hope to empower students to choose colleges that will provide them with the best possible opportunities for success.

For more information on the methodology and analysis behind this article, please contact Carly Brown at 850-659-2920 or Carly@degreechoices.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Degreechoices.com