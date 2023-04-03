DORF KETAL FINALIZES ACQUISITION OF CLARIANT NORTH AMERICAN LAND OIL BUSINESS; LAUNCHES DK ENERGY SERVICES TO SERVE NORTH AMERICAN OIL & GAS MARKET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and MUMBAI, India, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal, one of the world's leading specialty chemical products and services companies, has today announced it has completed the acquisition of Clariant's North American (NORAM) Land Oil business, which provides chemical technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. Dorf Ketal has formed subsidiaries DK Energy Services LLC in the United States and DK Energy Services Ltd. in Canada from the combination of its current North American business and the acquired Clariant assets and employees.

Dorf Ketal acquires Clariant North American Land Oil business; forms DK Energy Services in U.S. and Canada

"We're excited to welcome Clariant's North American team to the Dorf Ketal family and form DK Energy Services," said Sudhir Menon, Chairman, of Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited. "This acquisition allows us to further build a foundation in North America that delivers more complete and competitive energy oilfield solutions to customers. We will bring the local application of our global innovation and technology to provide solutions that will safeguard our customers' assets."

The acquisition of Clariant's North American Land Oil business, which posted 2021 revenues of USD $113 million, represents a significant growth opportunity for Dorf Ketal and DK Energy Services. The transaction includes all the assets of Clariant's NORAM Land Oil business, a team of more than 170 employees in North America, a technology portfolio of more than 40 patent families, and manufacturing units located in Bakersfield, California; Midland, Texas; and Black Hills, Texas, producing more than 2,000 chemical formulations for drilling, production, and stimulation.

"Continuing our more than 30-year track record of growth, we are committed to expanding our presence in the North American basins and shales where our customers are located," said Amilton Tronchin, CEO of Dorf Ketal Chemicals. "We aim to be trusted partners and problem solvers for our customers by bringing them our best-in-the-industry technology and innovation at the best value."

DK Energy Services will be headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, visit www.DKEnergyServices.com .

Ernst & Young India advised Dorf Ketal on this transaction.

