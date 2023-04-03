Lockheed Martin selected as preferred bidder for JP9102

DENVER and CANBERRA, Australia, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) welcomes today's announcement that it has been selected by the Commonwealth of Australia as the preferred bidder for Project JP9102, the Australian Defence Satellite Communications System.

The multi-billion dollar JP9102 project will provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with a sovereign military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) system defined by its extensibility, agility and resilience.

"We are proud to be selected as the preferred bidder to deliver this critical capability to the Australian Defence Force," said Warren McDonald, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand. "This capability will provide the Australian Defence Force with robust connectivity and reliable information when and where they need it, and by extension, contribute further to the growth and development of Australia's defence and space industries."

Lockheed Martin will leverage its deep experience in space-based mission solutions and resilient satellite communications networks for its JP9102 offer.

"We are excited to work with the Australian Defence Force and Australian industry to develop a robust solution for JP9102," said Robert Lightfoot, Executive Vice President for Lockheed Martin Space. "We are bringing to bear all of Lockheed Martin's companywide capabilities as well as our commitment to supporting allied nations to provide an operationally proven system that meets mission needs in terms of coverage, capacity, resilience and extensibility of the constellation."

McDonald added that a significant amount of the content for Lockheed Martin's proposed JP9102 solution will be via Australian small and medium enterprises and that the company is committed to knowledge sharing and technology transfer.

Lockheed Martin has assembled a diverse team of Australian companies including Inovor Technologies, EM Solutions, AV-Comm, Linfox, Shoal Group, Ronson Gears, Calytrix Technologies, Conscia, Clearbox Systems, DXC and Blacktree Technology to deliver ground and control segments and beyond for JP9102.

Lockheed Martin has also partnered with the Victorian Government to establish Victoria as the engineering and technical hub for the company's JP9102 solution, an investment that will create more than 200 advanced space industry jobs in the state.

As another example of the priority placed on workforce development, Lockheed Martin Australia recently launched a space-focused education program with STEM Punks, a STEM education initiative to educate, upskill and inspire Australia's future workforce.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Lockheed Martin Australia

Headquartered in Canberra, Lockheed Martin Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company employs more than 1,200 people in Australia working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.

