PACIFIC 19 Kona Opens on Hawaii Island

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new PACIFIC 19 Kona today debuts as a completely renovated and re-envisioned island-urban hotel for independent travelers seeking design-forward accommodations and authentic experiences. Managed by Springboard Hospitality, the 122-room hotel is located on Hawaii Island (the Big Island) and sits on the 19th parallel, which draws a line across the Pacific Ocean connecting east to west.

"The hotel is inspired by the Pacific – a home to many places, cultures, and peoples," said James Evans, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Nine Brains. "PACIFIC 19 Kona is a fresh concept for Hawaii Island. We want to be our guest's basecamp, while helping them connect authentically with Hawaii, as if guiding a visiting friend or family member. Not only will that happen through personal connection with the staff at the hotel, but we're putting a lot of effort into building a curated travel guide and custom itineraries, including being able to book adventures right from the website with hand-picked local outfitters. We're excited to welcome creators and travelers alike ready to experience something new."

Honolulu-based design team The Vanguard Theory concepted the new look for PACIFIC 19 Kona, creating intentional spaces meant to bring the outside in. A giant monkeypod tree and lush flora anchor the open-air lobby entrance. The designers created the lobby as an inviting space for guests to be greeted at a large reception table, made from reclaimed monkeypod by local woodworker Ryan Donnelly. The living room atmosphere is accentuated by lush planters, teak slat walls, matching wood shelving, and custom wallpaper designed by local artist Lauren Trangmar that features native royal palms, papaya, ohia, and koa trees. Steps outside of the lobby, guests can relax on a daybed, swim laps in the pool, or lounge around one of two firepits.

In the guest rooms, a palette of sandy taupe, palm green, black lava, and whitecap accentuate natural wood furnishings to create accommodations that reflect the landscape of Kailua-Kona and inspire guests to go out and experience nature. Each furniture piece is custom designed specifically for the hotel – from the wooden credenzas to upholstered headboards – and each piece pays tribute to the island's spirit and warm aloha. The boutique hotel has thoughtfully selected in-room offerings including luxurious 100% cotton linens and towels, high-end bath amenities, and purchasable locally-sourced provisions that encompass the mission of PACIFIC 19 Kona – encouraging guests to go outside and explore. All guestrooms include a private lanai and a macro bar featuring snacks and purchasable adventure gear.

In collaboration with its network of local content creators, the hotel has designed its rotating art program, website, and social media to serve as an insider's guide to Hawai'i Island for the modern explorer. Through storytelling, photography and art, PACIFIC 19 Kona highlights the best of the Big Island beaches, hiking, and local attractions and encourages travelers to discover the island in an authentic way.

The hotel is home to Café P19, which will serve coffee, artisanal teas, and lite bites and a lobby retail shop featuring stylized essentials for exploring the island such as snorkels, fins, adventure beach wear, and more. Guests can also enjoy programming centered around art, music, culture, and wellness including daily yoga classes, live music and food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays, rotating lifestyle pop-ups by local designers and artists, and off-property island experiences all aligning with PACIFIC 19 Kona's vision to inspire guests to go explore.

