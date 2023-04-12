POLARIS SLINGSHOT INTRODUCES NEW LIFESTYLE CLOTHING COLLECTION WITH TWO DISTINCT STYLES

2023 Spring Collection of Unisex Casualwear Draws Inspiration from Vehicle Lineup, Delivers Broad Range of Colors & Designs Suited for Any Personal Style

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Slingshot , the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, today introduces a new lifestyle clothing collection. Slingshot's spring 2023 clothing collection offers a wide range of designs and colors to meet each shopper's individual style preferences with two distinct aesthetics: "Bold and Colorful" and "Subtle and Sleek."

The "Bold and Colorful" subcollection is heavily inspired by streetwear fashion, and ties into the color schemes of the 2023 Slingshot lineup – delivering show-stopping style and an opportunity for self-expression. The line includes vibrant tees, performance shirts, hoodies, joggers, and accessories. Slingshot's "Subtle and Sleek" subcollection features neutral colors for everyday wear including a softshell jacket, quarter-zip top, and classic tees.

"We're excited to introduce a new clothing line that truly reflects the Slingshot brand and lifestyle," said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "Slingshot owners and brand fans have their own personalized styles, and for the first time, our apparel collection infuses the bold and vibrant colors featured across our 2023 model lineup."

When designing the spring 2023 collection, Polaris Slingshot sought out brand ambassadors and owners for valuable insights and feedback. The team leveraged these insights along with trends in the fashion space to develop the brand-new, unisex clothing line. The result is a robust collection with style options that owners and fans will love.

The Polaris Slingshot 2023 spring apparel collection is available now at Slingshot.Polaris.com and Polaris Slingshot dealers around the country. The entire collection is available in unisex sizing from XS – 4XL and ranges from $19.99-$89.99 MSRP. For more information, follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot , @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and Manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" ride height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

