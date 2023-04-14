Alignment Resources Addresses Need for Executive Leadership Development, Effective Messaging, Communication, Mentoring, and Other Soft Skills Training

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Resources (ALR), led by Greg Stephens, who is a veteran in learning and development, has officially launched their products of services to help both large and small organizations looking to provide leaders and executives with customized and tailored programs that fulfill their specific needs and obstacles they face.

Alignment Resources is a leader in learning and development programs. For more information, visit www.alignment-resources.com (PRNewswire)

Alignment Resources is the needed partner to impact leaders with sustainable outcomes in influential leadership

Organizations continue to experience a lack of qualified leaders who understand how to lead by example rather than title, managers who haven't been trained properly in people skills, and mentors that don't know how to help bridge the gap for the mentee to connect and take action in a way that will keep these career climbers engaged.

Leaders need personalized guidance and support to unlock their genius as they pave the way for their people, stakeholders, and the mission of the organization.

Alignment Resources is the needed partner to impact leaders with sustainable outcomes in authentic, influential leadership and provide lasting solutions that increase influence and build organizational culture and relationships.

Alignment Resources Offers Workshops, Masterminds, Management Conferences

All of our Mastermind programs assist leaders to improve their ability to communicate more effectively with the goal to develop stronger and more effective relationships, both personally and professionally. It is a safe space for leaders to examine "blind spots" and receive coaching to become a more influential authority figure.

"I felt like taking the time do a Mastermind program would be a challenge, and it was, but well worth the time and investment for my personal training and development," explains Shelby Edwards, General Manager of Automotive Structures North America with Constellium. "The Mastermind program has exceeded my expectations and helped me make decisions quicker, communicate those decisions more effectively, and produced greater buy in from my team. It's been hard work, but I have seen an immediate return on our investment. Everyone can benefit from his training both personally and professionally."

Workshops For an Entire Organization

Darin Ball, a Plant Manager with Steel Dynamics gained incredible insight with Alignment Resources' Masterful Mentoring program. "We wanted to develop a stronger safety culture on the plant floor where so many accidents can happen in an instant," says Ball. "The Masterful Mentoring program was exactly what we needed. It handed down important safety knowledge and practices. We are currently in our third series of rollouts, in multiple plants, and have a waiting list of potential mentors who are excited to take the workshop."

About Alignment Resources

Alignment Resources (ALR) delivers developmental training programs to empower and "skill up" your people. ALR is a hub of highly skilled and seasoned subject matter experts that practice the knowledge and skills they teach, making it easy for participants to learn, practice, and understand the skills required to stay ahead of the technology curve and how it relates to human effectiveness. ALR produces lasting positive change by addresses how humans relate, connect, and communicate, creating outcomes of higher retention rates, reducing stress, and decreasing time spent with interpersonal problems. For more information, visit www.alignment-resources.com

