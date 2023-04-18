The Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop Collaborate on an Earth Day-themed YouTube Playlist

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultural sensation Baby Shark and the iconic Sesame Street friends are teaming up and it's going swimmingly! The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, today announced a musical collaboration that will have kids and families "doo doo doo'ing" to a familiar tune.

Baby Shark and Sesame Street Team Up for New Music Video, Adding a Fun Twist to a Familiar Tune (PRNewswire)

Click HERE for Images and HERE for video

In the animated music video, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby are learning a new song when Baby Shark and William invite them to join in a game of tag and an underwater dance party. The Baby Shark song is reimagined with a fun twist as the Sesame Street friends join in on the vocals.

In addition to the music video, The Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop are curating a special Earth Day-themed YouTube playlist filled with catchy songs and engaging stories. The playlist features a mix of fan-favorite, nature-themed content from Pinkfong and Sesame Street, as well as the newly released music video.

"We are thrilled to announce this Baby Shark collaboration with Sesame Street, which has been a cornerstone of childhood for over five decades across the globe," said Bitna Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer of The Pinkfong Company. "It's a truly meaningful opportunity for us to create a shared experience that transcends generations, and we hope that the collaboration helps build an emotional connection among modern families while helping them learn about nature."

"We're always looking to deliver fun, unexpected collaborations to our fans," said Jenny Gioia, VP of Multimedia Programming, Sesame Workshop. "Pinkfong's Baby Shark is a cultural icon with the most-viewed YouTube video of all time; that's an unbelievable accomplishment. We knew we needed to work together and give the Sesame Street treatment to their best-known content, creating a vibrant new music video and so much more for kids and families to enjoy."

The special music video and playlist are available on the official Pinkfong , Baby Shark , and Sesame Street YouTube channels, starting at 7 pm EST, April 16, 2023.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and TikTok .

