Grifols 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols, S.A. ("Grifols") (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines that has been enhancing people's health and well-being for more than 110 years, today announces the filling of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Grifols' annual report under Form 20-F is a critical component of the company's commitment to transparency and accountability. The filing of the annual report provides investors with an overview of the company's governance practices, including information about the Board of Directors and its committees, executive compensation, and risk management. This information is critical for stakeholders to make informed decisions about investing in the company, engaging with the company on sustainability and governance issues, and assessing the company's long-term value creation potential.

Grifols' Annual Report on Form 20-F includes, among others, the financial statements of Grifols for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board that were audited and certified in compliance with internal control over financial reporting by the auditing firm KPMG Auditores, S.L. for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In addition to the financial statements, the annual report also includes management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) of the financial condition and results of operations, as well as information about the company's key performance indicators, sustainability initiatives. The MD&A provides insights into the company's performance over the past year, highlighting key drivers of growth and areas of concern.

Grifols share capital is represented by 426,129,798 ordinary shares (Class A), with a nominal value of EUR 0.25 per share, and 261,425,110 non-voting shares (Class B), with a nominal value of EUR 0.05 per share. Grifols ordinary shares (Class A) are listed on the Spanish stock market and form part of the IBEX-35 (GRF). Non-voting shares (Class B) are also listed on the Spanish stock market (GRF.P) and on NASDAQ (GRFS) through ADRs (American Depositary Receipts).

The 2022 Form 20-F also includes that on April 13, 2023, the Company received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). The notice was prompted by the Company's inadvertent falling out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), which requires that issuers have an audit committee of at least three members who each meet the criteria for independence set forth in Rule 10A-3(b)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The letter does not affect the Company's listing on Nasdaq or its operations.

The Company fell out of compliance due to the appointment of Mr. Tomás Dagá to the Company's audit committee, on September 30, 2022. Although Mr. Dagá's appointment was compliant with the audit committee composition requirements of the Company's home Spanish regulator, it did not meet the independence requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A) and Rule 10A-3(b)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as Mr. Dagá is an external non-independent director.

As acknowledged by the deficiency letter, the appointment on April 13, 2023 of Ms. Montserrat Muñoz to the audit committee to replace Mr. Dagá cured this deficiency and brought the Company back to compliance.

The Form 20-F can be accessed electronically through the Grifols website at http://www.grifols.com/en/investors.The Form 20-F is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Grifols will deliver, within a reasonable time after request, a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a hard copy, shareholders may contact Grifols by email at investors@grifols.com to the attention of Grifols' Investor Relations & Sustainability, Re: 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries.

Patient needs and Grifols' ever-growing knowledge of many chronic, rare and prevalent conditions, at times life-threatening, drive the company's innovation in both plasma and other biopharmaceuticals to enhance quality of life. Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology, neurology and infectious diseases.

A pioneer in the plasma industry, Grifols continues to grow its network of donation centers, the world's largest with more than 390 across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and China.

As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion, in addition to clinical diagnostic technologies. It provides high-quality biological supplies for life-science research, clinical trials, and for manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The company also supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 26,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2022, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 9.6 billion. The company also generated 193,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

