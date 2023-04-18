Kansas-based Integrated Wealth is the Latest Addition to Carson Wealth's Growing Footprint

Partnership positions firm for next phase of growth

OMAHA, Neb., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Wealth announced the partnership of Overland Park-based, wealth management firm, Integrated Wealth. The deal will provide the firm with enhanced capabilities to better serve clients and grow its wealth management practice, which currently has $400 million in assets under management, and serves more than 250 families in 30 states.

Jack Lindsey started Integrated Wealth in 1984, with a vision of creating a client-first financial services firm, dedicated to providing professional service with a personalized touch. Over the last four decades, those same principles have been the driving force of the firm's growth.

Today, the six-person team is made up of wealth advisors, Craig Splan CFP®, Tray Wiltse and Bill Day and operational staff Katie Hampton, Kim Roberts and Vincent Long CFP®, all of whom will continue to serve clients from the firm's Overland Park location.

"When we first started looking for a partner that could help take us to the next level of growth as a firm, we were looking in our own backyard," said Wiltse. "Then we met with the Carson team and were blown away by what they had to offer. Not only were they growth focused, but they were way ahead of anyone else in their technology offerings. We saw that they had everything that was needed to take a firm like ours from $400 million to $1 billion."

With enhanced resources and expanded capacity, the team will have more time to focus on what matters most – spending time with and advising clients.

"Partnerships like this are often a good fit for advisors who have built a successful business, but who want to have access to additional resources to drive growth," said Jamie Hopkins, managing partner, wealth solutions at Carson Group. "With this equity deal, Integrated Wealth will be able to tap into Carson's ecosystem of cutting-edge technology and investments offerings to provide a superior client experience, as well as have access to an expanded team and set of resources that will allow them to run more efficiently and continue to grow."

Another key driver in the team's decision to work with Carson was finding a partner that was culturally aligned.

"This partnership with Integrated Wealth was pursued because of our strong cultural alignment and our shared client-first mission," said Alex Rodawig, managing partner of Carson Wealth Management. "We are excited to welcome the Integrated Wealth team and know this partnership will help strengthen their firm and allow them to continue to serve their clients for years to come."

The deal, which includes an equity stake in the firm, will also include a rebranding of the firm to Carson Wealth.

Wiltse added. "While our name may change to Carson Wealth, it won't change who we are or how we work with our clients. Our team will remain the same and our clients can expect the same full-service experience they've come to know and appreciate."

ECHELON Partners served as the M&A advisor to Integrated Wealth in the transaction.

This location will be the 46th Carson Wealth location in the U.S. and the first Carson Wealth location in Kansas.

About Carson Wealth

Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth is one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies and proactive, personal service.

Carson Wealth is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with the mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information visit, www.carsonwealth.com.

Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

