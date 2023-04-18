NightDragon Acquires vArmour, Appoints Matt Gyde as CEO to Capitalize on Growing Global Cloud Application Security Opportunity

Gyde is a 25+ year industry leader who will help the company accelerate its go-to-market efforts and continue to capitalize on significant market opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon and vArmour today together announced that NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, has acquired vArmour and appointed long-time cybersecurity industry veteran Matt Gyde as CEO. The moves come as the company's market opportunity continues to grow as threats rise worldwide and organizations turn to cloud application security solutions to increase resilience and mitigate risk.

As more organizations look towards cloud application security solutions to reduce operational risk, vArmour has seen 186% year over year growth in its application security offerings, and significant demand for its Software-as-a-Service product to enable fast value realization. The acquisition and appointment of Gyde as CEO will further seek to accelerate vArmour's growth and seize the growing marketing opportunity as enterprises around the world turn to cloud application security solutions to address their security and operational risks.

"The opportunity is bigger than ever before for leading vendors that can stand side by side with security leaders to help them advance their cloud application securities practices and combat rising risk. NightDragon is excited to deepen our relationship with vArmour to take full advantage of the market opportunity in front of us and help organizations everywhere build security and operational resilience from the ground up," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon.

Gyde has more than 25 years of leadership experience within the cybersecurity industry, most recently as Chairman and CEO of Foresite, a SaaS cybersecurity solutions provider. He has also served previously as President, CEO, and Board Director of NTT Security, where he was responsible for a $2B cybersecurity practice, and held several executive roles with Dimension Data (acquired by NTT Holdings).

"We have never lived in a world of greater cyber risk and cyber leaders everywhere are looking for ways to maintain security as they embark on their digital transformation journey and defend their organizations against devastating attacks," Matt Gyde, CEO of vArmour said. "vArmour is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this market through its cloud application security portfolio and I look forward to leading the team to enable current and future customers ensure their critical business services are defended in the face of increasing cyber and operational risk."

As part of the acquisition, NightDragon will act as a strategic partner to help accelerate the company's go-to-market efforts through the power of NightDragon's NightScale platform, which provides companies in its network with proprietary access to the people, playbooks, partnerships and program needed to drive growth and scale. The NightDragon team will work in close partnership with Gyde and the vArmour executive team, who will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the company. Additionally, long-time investor and cyber venture firm AllegisCyber is investing alongside of NightDragon and will continue to stay engaged as a minority investor.

The acquisition has formally closed, and terms of the transaction were not disclosed. vArmour will continue to operate as an independent company.

About vArmour

vArmour is a cloud application security company helping enterprises around the world improve their resilience. Customers trust vArmour to provide continuous observability of their hybrid-cloud applications to accelerate their critical initiatives while reducing risk and improving confidence. vArmour is based in Los Altos, CA. Learn more at www.vArmour.com.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

