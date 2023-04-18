Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy announce 17 MW of Solar Installations in MD

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy are proud to announce that construction has commenced on four industrial solar projects in Maryland. The sites, in Belcamp and Rosedale, total over 17 MW of rooftop hosted solar that will be part of the Maryland Community Solar program providing low-cost renewable energy to local residents. Developed and owned by Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) and facilitated by Black Bear Energy, these sites will generate over 30 million kWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of powering over 2,000 homes. The industrial assets are owned by LBA Logistics, a full-service real estate investment and management company.

"LBA is excited to see these four community solar projects in Maryland begin construction. We recognize our critical role in decarbonizing the built environment and delivering environmental solutions and benefits to the surrounding communities where our real estate assets reside. Delivering roughly 17 MW of solar to the Belcamp and Rosedale communities is a big accomplishment for LBA and we look forward to future opportunities," said Michelle German, Vice President of ESG at LBA Logistics.

"Summit Ridge Energy is proud to expand our community solar leadership in Maryland by partnering with LBA and Black Bear Energy on these projects and increasing access to clean energy. LBA continues to be a leader amongst real estate owners in developing clean, local energy and using their assets for environmental good," adds SRE's Vice President of Business Development Nate Greenberg.

Drew Torbin, Black Bear Energy's President, said, "Black Bear is honored to have facilitated this partnership between LBA and SRE. Both are industry leaders that are paving the way for a cleaner, more energy independent future. A project of this size generates real value for the community, enabling local residents and business owners who otherwise cannot host solar on their own roofs to benefit from low-cost clean electricity. We look forward to continuing to help LBA develop solar across their assets nationwide."

About LBA

LBA is a full-service real estate investment and management company with a diverse portfolio of office and industrial properties. LBA's industrial footprint spans the U.S. in major logistics markets throughout the country while their office portfolio is located in major Western U.S. markets.

About SRE

Launched in 2017, Summit Ridge Energy is the nation's leading commercial solar company. Through its strategic partnerships and project financing expertise, the company develops and acquires pre-operational projects within the rapidly growing solar energy and battery storage sectors. In the past five years, SRE has deployed over $1.6B USD into clean energy assets. This year, SRE will have more than 400 MW of PV online, providing solar power to 50,000 homes.

About Black Bear Energy

Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer's representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past five years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 1,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit BlackBearEnergy.com. For press inquiries, contact info@blackbearenergy.com.

