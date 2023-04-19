'Act Your Age' becomes a top-three new comedy of the season, summer run set to premiere June 3 on Bounce TV

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, announced today that its new hit series "Act Your Age" will return on Saturday, June 3 with two all-new episodes back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The premieres kick off the second half of the 16-episode first season of "Act Your Age," running weekly on Saturday nights through the summer. Video here.

"Act Your Age" returns with all-new episodes on June 3 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Bounce TV. (PRNewswire)

Bounce will air the first seven episodes in double-features every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting April 29. A spring season marathon is set for Saturday, May 27 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The series premiere of "Act Your Age", produced in partnership with MGM, was seen by 2.14 million viewers in its debut telecasts in March, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history. "Act Your Age" was the No. 3 new comedy of the season, alongside "Night Court" and "Lopez vs. Lopez," both on NBC.

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. "Act Your Age" stars Kym Whitley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Next Friday," "Young and Hungry") and Tisha Campbell ("Uncoupled," "My Wife and Kids," "Dr. Ken") with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "The Mayor," "Big Shot").

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson ("The Wrong Valentine") and Nathan Anderson ("Black-ish," "Richie Rich,") as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Alyson Fouse ("Big Shot," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Wanda Sykes Show") created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner ("Hot in Cleveland") and David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein ("Everybody Loves Raymond").

Bounce premieres new episodes of "Act Your Age" Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, with a primetime play for the west coast at 8 p.m. PT. They are added to Bounce's streaming service Brown Sugar on Sunday mornings.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD. 03/04/2023. Average delivery across the six episodes (Bounce 8p, 8:30p, 11p, 11:30p and ION 11p, 11:30p). Comedy includes series coded as situation comedy, comedy variety, and evening animation, excludes programs with less than 3 telecasts; based on M-SU 8-8:30P Strict Daypart 9/19/22 – 4/9/23)

