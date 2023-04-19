GS1 Connect 2023 Agenda Offers Supply Chain Visibility Best Practices From More Than 275 Companies Across Retail, Grocery, Foodservice and Healthcare

Conference Lineup Includes Speakers From The Coca-Cola Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo., Procter & Gamble, Target and More

EWING, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2023, the conference and exhibition hosted by GS1 US, will feature more than 275 leading companies that will share strategies for leveraging GS1 Standards to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility. A sampling of companies represented include: Bumble Bee Foods, Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Corporation, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Georgia-Pacific, Hershey, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, L'Oréal, Macy's, McDonald's Corporation, PepsiCo., Procter & Gamble, Target and more. The event will be held June 5-7, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. To view the agenda, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

This year's conference will feature more than 50 live sessions across eight tracks, including healthcare, grocery, retail, foodservice, innovation, standards and tools, technology and How to Do Business With... Sessions. The annual event will help attendees address a variety of business challenges and best practices for using standards-based business processes to drive supply chain efficiencies and enhance customer experiences. Sessions include a range of topics, such as supply chain visibility, data quality, digital commerce, traceability, sustainability, implementation and use of two-dimensional barcodes, RFID and advanced data carriers, regulated healthcare and food, cold chain management, automation, emerging technology and more.

The three-day conference also offers:

An inspirational keynote speech from co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur and author Marc Randolph

An engaging panel discussion facilitated by "Fast Company" titled "The Future Is Frictionless: Building the New Ecosystem of Commerce," which will bring brand owners and retail experts together to debate the future of the marketplace

Collaboration opportunities through Trading Partner Roundtable discussions and "How to Do Business With …" Sessions featuring top retailers, distributors and brands

The Startup Lab Pitch Competition, where companies present their technology innovations for a chance to win cash prizes

A Beyond the UPC experience center that showcases the power and potential of advanced data carriers to drive business efficiencies and consumer engagement

Exhibits from solution providers

GS1 US University for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge

"Consumer shopping behavior has evolved, resulting in a demand for extensive information on the products planned for purchase. Supply chain innovation has never been more important," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "GS1 Connect offers that ultimate forum to discuss how industry is continuing to rise above today's challenges to deliver optimized supply chains and customer experiences."

GS1 Connect, in coordination with GS1 US, is sponsored at the Premier level by 1WorldSync, Avery Dennison, Comarch, Data Council, Edict Systems, OPTEL, Salsify, SATO, SPS Commerce and Syndigo. To learn more about GS1 Connect 2023, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

For more information, please visit https://www.gs1us.org.

