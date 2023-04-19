Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter SELWYN BIRCHWOOD on Friday April 28 at 7:30 P.M.

2x-Blues Music Award-Winner SELWYN BIRCHWOOD has been Nominated for "Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year" for 5 years in a row (2018-2023) at the Blues Music Awards. Selwyn Birchwood and his band perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday April 28 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for SELWYN BIRCHWOOD at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter SELWYN BIRCHWOOD and his Acclaimed Band on Friday April 28 at 7:30 P.M. Selwyn Birchwood's original music is defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor. Birchwood and his band won the Blues Foundation's 2013 International Blues Challenge, which features competing bands from around the world, and Birchwood won the "Albert King Guitarist of the Year" award.

2x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer and Songwriter SELWYN BIRCHWOOD perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday April 28 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"A remarkable, contemporary bluesman…a powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist," raves ROLLING STONE.

"A remarkable, contemporary bluesman…a powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist. A major player…highly recommended."

— ROLLING STONE

"A skilled, energetic and original artist…Expectations have been high for Mr. Birchwood—and he lives up to them."

— WALL STREET JOURNAL

"Rising blues star Selwyn Birchwood is the real deal."

— GUITAR WORLD

"Florida Bluesman Selwyn Birchwood Brings Searing Guitar and Soulful Touch to Living in a Burning House"

— GLIDE MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review of 'Living in a Burning House')

"Well-conceived from the jump and delivered with aplomb, Living in a Burning House is Selwyn and company's best effort yet. Pick it up – and thank me later!"

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review of 'Living in a Burning House')

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD's debut album, Don't Call No Ambulance (2014 - Alligator Records), won the Blues Music Award and the Living Blues Critics' Award for "Best Debut Album of 2014". Since his debut, Birchwood's meteoric rise from playing small Florida clubs to headlining international festival stages is nothing short of phenomenal.

Birchwood brought in famed GRAMMY® Award-Winner Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Susan Tedeschi) to produce his most recent album, Living In A Burning House (2021). The album received rave reviews and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and peaked at #1 on the iTunes Blues Chart. The album also won the 2022 "Song of the Year ("I'd Climb Mountains") at the Blues Music Awards.

Birchwood's Living In A Burning House features some of the most vividly striking writing on today's blues scene. Birchwood's voice and vision are clear, his sound is edgy and compelling, and his stories are memorable and lasting.

On Friday June 9, 2023 award-winning bluesman Selwyn Birchwood will release 'Exorcist', his highly anticipated fourth Alligator Records release.

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows included 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 29 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 325+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for SELWYN BIRCHWOOD at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday April 28 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club