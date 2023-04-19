Mortgage Veteran Roxanne Hellickson Expands Offerings Into the Reverse Mortgage Space

MADISON, Wis., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation announced today that Senior Loan Officer Roxanne Hellickson has received her licensure certification to produce HECM and H4P (HECM for Purchase) reverse mortgages in the Minnesota and Wisconsin markets.

Minnesota and Wisconsin Mortgage Expert Roxanne Hellickson Now Certified to Produce Reverse Mortgages

"Reverse mortgages are a safe financial tool that allow seniors access to the equity they've spent a lifetime building up in their homes," said Hellickson. "I'm so excited to explain to my senior clients how this kind of loan can change their lives, allowing them to tap in to money they can use for home improvements, travel, or for anything else, all while knowing they will never lose their house."

"Roxanne has been in the mortgage business for more than 40 years and brings a deep understanding of what kind of loan is best for any situation," noted Fairway Branch Manager Kris Heichel. "Having Roxanne certified to offer HECM Reverse Mortgages is exciting for us as we at Fairway believe reverse mortgages are an underutilized tool in retirement planning."

Hellickson is based in Rochester, MN, and serves both the Minnesota and Wisconsin mortgage markets.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender of more than 7,000 employees and 500 branches nationwide offering a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve.

